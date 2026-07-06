Fulkrum, a global leader in inspection, expediting, auditing, asset integrity management and technical staffing services, has announced significant growth and investment for its Middle East operations, delivering record Q1 performance and expansion to its team with plans to double its workforce in the region in 2026.

The business achieved a record first quarter, with regional revenue growth reaching 51% year-on-year, reflecting increasing demand for Fulkrum’s core inspection, asset integrity, and technical staffing services across the Middle East energy and infrastructure sectors. To support growing client requirements, Fulkrum Middle East has onboarded 13 new employees across its offices in the region.

With a continued commitment to operational excellence and quality assurance, the Fulkrum UAE office successfully renewed its ISO/IEC 17020:2012 accreditation, meanwhile, the Qatar office secured the ISO/IEC 17020:2012 accreditation. These internationally recognised standards for the inspection sector reinforce Fulkrum’s position as the industry leader as it works globally with its partners.

Supporting its ongoing growth strategy, Fulkrum continues to develop its regional workforce and is actively recruiting across the region, with plans to double its Middle East team workforce over the next six to twelve months.

Further demonstrating its commitment to employee development, career progression, and localisation initiatives, Fulkrum awarded seven internal promotions during Q1, expanded its local Emirati workforce and continues to grow its ITQAN Aramco Inspector trainee programme in Saudi Arabia. Working closely with local and international partners, the initiative aims to support the development of a local inspection workforce, creating long-term career opportunities within the Kingdom and contributing positively to the local economies.

Muhammad Tayyab, Regional Manager at Fulkrum commented, “Our Q1 performance reflects the dedication and resilience of our team across the region. We are committed to continued growth of our operations, strengthening of our client relationships, and investment in our people. The Middle East remains a key strategic market for Fulkrum, and we are proud to support local talent development through our recruitment and trainee initiatives.”

Fulkrum’s continued investment in regional infrastructure, workforce development, and localisation programmes positions the company for further growth throughout 2026 as demand for inspection and quality assurance services across the Middle East energy sector continues to rise.Issued on behalf of Fulkrum by ThinkPR.

For further information contact Hollie Knox on hollie@thinkpr.co.uk.

About Fulkrum:

Fulkrum provides comprehensive expertise in the provision of inspection, integrity, expediting, auditing and technical staffing services across the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas and new energy markets.

Established in 2011, Fulkrum operates in five key regions – N. America, S. America, Europe & Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and has a proven track record working with some of the world’s leading Operators, EPC contractors and service providers.

For more information visit: www.fulkrum.com