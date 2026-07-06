31% of students achieving 40 points or more, placing them among the highest-performing IB students worldwide.

85% of students achieved 35 points or above with the school attaining a 100% pass rate in the IB Diploma Programme

Cohort topper, Anusha Talwalkar achieved 42 points while Geofrie Koithara attained 40 points in the IB Diploma Programme

Students, Zunairah Mehreen and Christina Arun earned themselves an impressive themselves 39 points each

School Valedictorian, Kyna Nair secured 38 points in the examinations

Dubai, UAE – Ambassador International Academy (AIA) Dubai Al Khail ranks among Dubai's leading International Baccalaureate (IB) schools after delivering outstanding results in the 2025-2026 International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and International Baccalaureate Careers Programme (IBCP) examinations. Building on the legacy established by its first IB cohort, the school achieved an impressive average score of 36.31 points, significantly surpassing the global average. With 85% of students scoring 35 or above, the results reinforce its commitment to fostering academic excellence alongside character development, leadership and resilience.

The AIA Dubai class of 2026 achieved an impressive 100% Diploma pass rate, with every Diploma Programme candidate successfully earning the IB Diploma. Leading the cohort was a remarkable highest score of 42 out of 45, with academic excellence being a defining feat of the cohort's performance. 31% of students achieving 40 points or more, placing them among the highest-performing IB students worldwide.

As the pioneers of the school's IBDP journey, the cohort achieved outstanding scores while over 92.% of Diploma candidates achieved at least 30 points, reflecting consistently high achievement across the entire graduating class. These exceptional outcomes are particularly significant as they represent the achievements of Ambassador International Academy's very first Diploma Programme cohort.

The school is particularly proud of cohort topper, Anusha Talwalkar, who achieved 40 points. Additionally, Geofrie Koithara achieved 40 points, while Zunairah Mehreen and Christina Arun earned 39 points, respectively. School valedictorian, Kyna Nair also attained an impressive 38 points in this year’s examinations.

Kamal Kalwani, CEO and Vice Chairman of Bridge Education, said:

"These outstanding IB Diploma results are a proud milestone for Ambassador International Academy and reinforce our position amongst Dubai's leading IB schools. Achieving a 100% pass rate, an average diploma score of 36.31 and exceptional subject outcomes reflects the collective dedication of our students, teachers and parent community.

Our vision has always been to provide an education where academic excellence is balanced with wellbeing, innovation and personalised learning. Seeing our students achieve such remarkable success while developing into confident, compassionate and globally minded young people is the greatest measure of that vision.

I congratulate every member of our graduating class on this exceptional achievement and wish them every success as they embark on the next chapter of their academic and professional journeys."

Located in Al Khail Gate, Ambassador International Academy is a leading IB school in Dubai offering personalised learning for students from Nursery to Grade 12. Committed to empowering students to discover their unique strengths, the school nurtures leadership, resilience, empathy and social responsibility while preparing confident, compassionate and future-ready global citizens. Furthermore, the leading IB school has attained a ‘Good’ KHDA rating Good’ rating with a ‘Very Good’ features rating, and a ‘Very Good’ DSIB rating for the 2023 - 2024 academic year. Guided by its philosophy to Inspire, Inquire and Innovate, AIA's future-focused STREAM curriculum develops creativity, critical thinking and innovation, equipping students with the knowledge and skills to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

Student quote, Anusha Talwalkar: “I feel proud of myself for all that I've achieved in the past two years and the effort I've put into ensuring that I get the results I desire. As this chapter comes to an end, I can't help but feel excited to begin building my career although I will greatly miss all the experiences I've had in school. To all the teachers and counsellors at AIA, who supported me throughout my academic journey, thank you for showing me that mistakes are a part of the learning process and for believing in my potential. You have made me a better learner.”

Student quote, Geofrie Koithara: “The IB has been an intense, defining journey for us all, and it is a privilege to celebrate what our cohort has achieved together. Closing this chapter is a bittersweet milestone, but we leave with a shared strength that will serve us well. I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our teachers, families, and friends as your unwavering support and belief in us were the true foundation of this experience.”

Student quote, Zunairah Mehreen: “I am grateful to see my hard work reflected in this result. As I close this chapter, I look forward to the opportunities and experiences that lie ahead. I sincerely thank my parents, teachers, friends, and everyone who supported me on this journey.”

Student quote, Christina Arun : “It honestly feels a bit surreal. I'm relieved that all the exams and assignments are finally over, but it's also sad knowing that this chapter has come to an end. I'm really going to miss seeing my friends and classmates every day because they've become like a second family over the past few years. I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported me throughout this journey. Thank you to the school leadership team and all my teachers for always believing in us and pushing us to do our best. And of course, thank you to my family and friends for being there through all the ups and downs. I genuinely couldn't have done it without all of you.”

Student quote, Kyna Nair: “I am incredibly happy with my IB results. Looking at them, I don't just see numbers I see two years of hard work, resilience, growth, and unforgettable memories. Every late night, deadline, mock exam, and challenge led to this moment. The IB pushed me beyond my limits, and today I am proud not only of what I have achieved but also of the person I have become through this journey. We spent so long waiting for the end, but now I realize I'll miss this journey more than I ever expected. I'm leaving with far more than a diploma I'm leaving with lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and a stronger version of myself.”

For further information about Ambassador International Academy Dubai Al Khail, please visit: www.aiadubai.com

About Ambassador International Academy

Ambassador International Academy (AIA) is part of the Bridge Education group, a family-owned education organisation rooted in the UAE and dedicated to delivering values-driven, future-focused learning experiences. As an authorized IB World School accredited by the Council of International Schools (CIS), AIA embodies Bridge Education’s commitment to curiosity, integrity, and inclusivity, serving a diverse community of learners.

AIA is an IB Continuum School, offering the full range of International Baccalaureate programmes from Pre-KG to Grade 12, servicing students aged 3 to 18 years. The Academy’s tagline—Inspire, Inquire, Innovate—reflects its mission to nurture lifelong learners and global citizens through inquiry-based, holistic education.

The school empowers students with future-ready skills through innovative, inclusive, and personalised learning, fostering global citizenship, creativity, technological fluency, and emotional intelligence. In its first KHDA inspection, AIA achieved a ‘Good’ rating with ‘Very Good’ features, underscoring its high standards and dedication to educational excellence.

AIA is home to students from over 90 nationalities, creating a truly global learning environment. With a student-to-teacher ratio of 1:11, the Academy ensures personalized attention and support for every learner.

For the academic year 2024–25, AIA’s Middle Years Programme (MYP) students achieved fantastic results with an average score of 41.3 points, with the highest score of 50 out of 56, and a 100% pass rate. These results reflect the school’s commitment to academic excellence and student success. The school is recognized as a strong contender for honors such as the Golden Peacock Award, GESS Education Award, and Education Excellence Award, highlighting its dedication to innovation, inclusion, and outstanding educational outcomes.

About Bridge Education

Bridge Education is a family-owned education group rooted in the UAE, dedicated to delivering values-driven, future-focused learning experiences. With curiosity, integrity, and inclusivity at its core, the group serves a diverse community through its network of schools, including Ambassador International Academy (IB), Ambassador School Dubai (ICSE), and Ambassador School Sharjah (CBSE). Its purpose is to foster innovation, wellbeing, and entrepreneurship, empowering students to thrive in an ever-changing world.

Bridge Education equips students with future-ready skills through innovative, inclusive, and personalised learning, while fostering global citizenship, creativity, technological fluency, and emotional intelligence. The Ambassador Schools in Dubai and Sharjah have consistently earned ‘Very Good’ ratings from KHDA and SPEA, while Ambassador International Academy, an authorised IB World School accredited by the Council of International Schools (CIS), achieved a ‘Good’ rating with ‘Very Good’ features in its first KHDA inspection. The group’s schools perform above Dubai’s averages in international benchmarking assessments such as TIMSS, PISA, and PIRLS, and have placed students in prestigious universities including Cambridge, Imperial College London, Brown, and Warwick. Bridge Education has also received accolades such as the Golden Peacock Award, GESS Education Award, and Education Excellence Award, reflecting its commitment to innovation, inclusion, and student success.

Since 2002, Bridge Education has operated The Princeton Review (www.princetonreviewme.com), with study centres across the UAE and Middle East helping students prepare for college admissions tests and offering personalised advisory services to support entry into leading universities worldwide.

For more information please contact:

Justin Froes

Justin.f@qcomms.ae