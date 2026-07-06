Muscat: Enriching its vibrant retail and leisure landscape, Mall of Muscat has announced the opening of Century Cinemas, bringing a world-class movie experience to visitors. Part of the Star Cinemas network – the UAE’s leading cinema Exhibitor with over 105 screens – Century Cinemas at Mall of Muscat features 14 screens and a seating capacity over 1,100. Designed to delight audiences of all ages, the new cinema destination combines the latest blockbuster releases with immersive viewing experiences, making Mall of Muscat the go-to destination for unforgettable days out and movie nights.

Century Cinemas at Mall of Muscat delivers a truly elevated movie-going experience, featuring cutting-edge technology. At the heart of the cinema is its Premium Large Format (PLF) screen, equipped with a state-of-the-art Laser Projector and immersive Dolby Atmos sound, while all other screens feature advanced Dolby 7.1 surround audio. The cinema also offers unique viewing concepts, including two exclusive Platinum Suites for a luxury experience and a dedicated Kids Screen tailored for younger moviegoers. A seamless digital booking experience through a dedicated mobile application and online platform, ensures convenience and ease at every stage of the customer journey.

Mr. Ahmad Golchin, Chairman – Phars Film, expressed his enthusiasm on the opening saying, “We are delighted to bring the Century Cinemas experience to Mall of Muscat, our vision is to create memorable moments through exceptional cinema experiences, combining the latest technology, premium comfort and a diverse selection of films from around the world. From Hollywood to Bollywood hits, Indian regional movies to Arabic movies, we are committed to offering something for every movie lover. We look forward to welcoming audiences to enjoy the Century experience.”

Speaking about the new launch, Mr. Santosh Nair, Business Head – Mall of Muscat, remarked, “The opening of Century Cinemas represents another important step in our journey to deliver exceptional experiences for our patrons. We are driving an exciting transformation by bringing fresh energy and a premium brand mix to our visitors. The grand opening of Century Cinemas marks a major elevation of the customer experience, perfectly complementing our fantastic lineup of new brands to shop and amazing dining options. We are constantly expanding to ensure the mall remains the ultimate destination for families to shop and share unforgettable moments. This spectacular new entertainment concept reinforces our vision of delivering world-class leisure and fun in a vibrant, welcoming space built for everyone.”

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