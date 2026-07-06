Cairo: Kaf Insurance, a joint venture between EFG Finance, an EFG Holding company, and GB-Corp, announced today that assets under management in its pension offering have surpassed EGP 1 billion, just over a year after the product’s official launch.

The milestone reflects growing demand in Egypt for transparent, digitally enabled retirement solutions, as employers increasingly reassess the role of financial security in employee benefits. It also points to a broader shift in the market, as private pension planning moves from a low-engagement payroll deduction to a more visible and accessible long-term savings tool.

Since its introduction, Kaf’s pension proposition has gained strong traction among employers and employees by addressing a long-standing awareness and engagement gap in Egypt’s private pension sector. Through its digital platform, employees can track contributions, monitor investment returns across multiple asset classes, and better understand the long-term value of their retirement savings. Employers, meanwhile, can manage onboarding, administration, and investment oversight through a dedicated HR dashboard.

Kaf’s pension business has also become a key driver of the company’s growth. Pension revenues reached EGP 600 million in 2025, while total company revenues exceeded EGP 1.2 billion during the same year. The company has maintained a compound annual growth rate of more than 90% over the past five years, supported by rising adoption of its tech-enabled insurance and savings solutions, making it one of the fastest-growing insurance companies in Egypt.

Commenting on the milestone, Sohail Ali, CEO of Kaf Insurance, said: “Surpassing EGP 1 billion in pension assets under management is an important marker for Kaf, but it also reflects a wider change in how retirement solutions are being delivered and experienced in Egypt. When we launched the product, our aim was to make pensions more transparent, engaging, and relevant to employees, while giving employers a stronger tool to support long-term financial wellbeing.”

He added: “The pace of adoption shows that both employers and employees were ready for this shift. What is particularly encouraging is not only the growth in assets under management, but the level of engagement we are seeing from employees who are actively tracking and understanding their pensions. That engagement is critical if private retirement solutions are to play a larger role in supporting financial security in Egypt.”

Building on this momentum, Kaf is preparing to launch Pension V2, the next phase of its pension platform. The new edition will introduce individual top-ups, enabling employees to increase their retirement savings directly through the platform, alongside new investment and protection options, including life insurance.

Youssef Shokeir, Deputy CEO of Kaf Insurance, added: “Our focus remains on enhancing the pension experience, expanding access, and helping position retirement solutions as a priority employee benefit in Egypt. This milestone is an important step, but we see significant room for further growth as financial awareness increases and demand for structured, long-term savings solutions continues to develop.”

Kaf Insurance expects pension assets under management to approach EGP 2 billion by the end of 2026, supported by continued product innovation, employer adoption, and rising demand for accessible financial protection solutions.

About Kaf Insurance:

Kaf is an Egyptian insurance company licensed to offer life, savings, and health insurance products. Established in 2021 as a collaboration between EFG Finance, EFG Holding’s Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) platform, GB Capital, and Tokio Marine, Kaf is committed to building a meaningful local insurance platform to drive value for individuals and businesses in the life, savings, and medical arenas for the segments of society that have low insurance penetration. The company aims to constantly provide innovative insurance solutions to boost demand in the retail and corporate markets and bridge the ‘insurance gap’ in Egypt.

Learn more about us at: www.kaf.com.eg

About EFG Holding:

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a legacy of more than 40 years of success in five countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for micro and very small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain

Learn more about us at www.efgholding.com

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efgholding.com

Omar Salama

Head of Communications of EFG Holding

osalama@efgholding.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@efgholding.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

In this press release, EFG Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.