Future phased investment roadmap worth AED 150 million

Annual production capacity of 30,000 tonnes of recycled aluminium and copper alloys

H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei: Hamriyah Free Zone continues to consolidate its position as a leading regional hub for advanced industries and high-value strategic investments.

Mr. Beriwal: We chose Hamriyah Free Zone for its world-class industrial infrastructure and strategic location, which provide the ideal platform for our regional and global expansion.

Sharjah: In a move that reflects the growing confidence of leading global industrial groups in Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, Shyam Middle East FZC, part of India's Shyam Steel Group, has inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Hamriyah Free Zone, Sharjah, with an initial investment of AED 60 million.

The project marks Shyam Steel Group's first international investment outside India, establishing Hamriyah Free Zone as the launchpad for the Group's global expansion strategy. The new facility will reinforce the company's presence in the non-ferrous metals recycling and manufacturing sector while serving markets across the Middle East, the GCC, Africa, Asia and Europe.

The facility was inaugurated during an inspection visit by H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA), who was accompanied by Mr. Siddharth Beriwal, Director, Shyam Middle East FZC together with senior officials from both sides.

During the visit, H.E. Al Mazrouei toured the facility's manufacturing lines, metal recycling systems, and aluminium and copper alloy manufacturing operations. He was also briefed on the company's quality assurance system, technical laboratories and advanced industrial technologies, which have been implemented to ensure the highest standards of operational efficiency, product quality and sustainability.

Advanced Industrial Ecosystem

H.E. Al Mazrouei received a comprehensive briefing on the company's operational and expansion plans, which are focused on maximising production efficiency and fully utilising the plant's installed annual capacity of 24,000 tonnes of aluminium alloys and 6,000 tonnes of copper alloys.

The company's long-term expansion strategy also includes manufacturing special alloy steel and rare earth metals, supporting the growth of high-value advanced industries. Executives further outlined their strategy to strengthen the company's regional and international footprint by adopting state-of-the-art metal recycling technologies and implementing the highest standards of quality and sustainability, reinforcing circular economy principles and improving industrial resource efficiency.

H.E. Al Mazrouei was also briefed on the company's workforce expansion plans, which will double direct employment to approximately 100 employees, while creating dozens of additional indirect jobs. These plans will be supported by a phased investment programme worth AED 150 million over the coming years to further expand manufacturing capabilities, diversify the company's product portfolio and strengthen its competitiveness in advanced manufacturing.

Future expansion phases will include the production of special alloy steel and rare earth metals, broadening the company's export portfolio and enabling access to new markets across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe.

High-Value Industrial Investments

H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei said that the decision by Shyam Steel Group, backed by more than seven decades of industrial expertise, to launch its first international investment from Hamriyah Free Zone reflects the growing confidence that leading global industrial groups place in Sharjah as a strategic manufacturing destination. He added that the investment also underscores the Authority's continued success in attracting high-value manufacturing projects that support the objectives of the UAE's National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology (Operation 300bn) and the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative by attracting advanced and sustainable industries that strengthen the circular economy, increase value addition across the industrial sector, and contribute to the UAE's vision of becoming a leading global industrial hub by 2031.

H.E. Al Mazrouei added that Hamriyah Free Zone Authority remains committed to attracting high-quality industrial investments that diversify Sharjah's economic base while supporting the growth of advanced and sustainable manufacturing.

He emphasised that recycling and advanced manufacturing projects represent one of the Authority's priority sectors, given their important role in advancing the circular economy, improving resource efficiency and promoting sustainable industrial development.

Gateway to Regional and Global Expansion

For his part, Siddharth Beriwal, said that the inauguration of the new facility marks a strategic milestone in the Group's growth journey and lays the foundation for a new phase of expansion across regional and international markets.

He explained that Hamriyah Free Zone was selected following a comprehensive evaluation of its strategic location, world-class industrial infrastructure, specialised industrial facilities and flexible investment policies. He also highlighted its direct access to the port, regional and international transport networks, proximity to Sharjah International Airport, and seamless connectivity to global shipping routes, creating an integrated logistics ecosystem that enables the company to efficiently source raw materials and export its products to regional and international markets.

Beriwal added that Shyam Middle East FZC aims to establish itself as a leading regional hub for non-ferrous metal recycling and advanced manufacturing by producing premium-quality aluminium and copper alloys that meet the highest international standards. The company will continue investing in advanced technologies, obtaining internationally recognised certifications, including IATF 16949 for the automotive industry, and developing new products to serve the automotive, electrical, aluminium extrusion, die-casting, engineering and conductor industries, strengthening its ability to meet growing demand across regional and global markets while reinforcing its position as a trusted industrial partner in the metals sector.

Business-Friendly Environment

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) is one of the UAE's largest free zones, home to more than 6,500 companies from 160 countries. In 2024, it was ranked second globally among large free zones in fDi Intelligence's Global Free Zones of the Year Awards, published by the Financial Times, underscoring its position as one of the world's leading destinations for industrial and logistics investment.

The Authority offers a fully integrated business ecosystem comprising industrial and commercial plots, world-class infrastructure, and modern facilities designed to support investors' expansion plans, particularly within the industrial sector. These advantages are further strengthened by direct access to Hamriyah Port, proximity to Sharjah International Airport and seamless connectivity to regional and global shipping networks.

Hamriyah Free Zone also offers a comprehensive suite of competitive advantages, including a one-stop service centre that streamlines procedures and enhances ease of doing business, 100% foreign ownership, multiple tax incentives, its status as one of the UAE's few Designated Zones that permit VAT-free transfers of qualifying goods in accordance with the UAE's VAT framework, and the unrestricted repatriation of capital and profits. Together, these benefits provide investors with a flexible, business-friendly environment that supports sustainable growth and facilitates expansion into regional and global markets.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com