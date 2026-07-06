Cairo, Egypt: Hassan Allam Holding is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Hassan Allam Construction, has been awarded the construction of the Montage Hotel and Branded Residences, a luxury hospitality and residential development at Ras El Hekma by Modon Ras El Hekma for Urban Planning and Development.

The project comprises a 200-key Montage Hotel, 96 Montage Branded Residence villas, a clubhouse, and the associated infrastructure and external works—delivering a world-class destination that combines luxury hospitality with exceptional residential living along Egypt’s North Coast.

Through our partnership with Modon, Hassan Allam Holding continues to deliver transformative developments that shape the future of Egypt’s most strategic destinations and support sustainable long-term growth.

Through our partnership with Modon, Hassan Allam Holding continues to deliver transformative developments that shape the future of Egypt’s most strategic destinations and support sustainable long-term growth.

-ENDS-