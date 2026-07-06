KSA – Six months on from the rollout of its updated test experience, TOEFL iBT is witnessing an uptick in Saudi Arabia, a market where English proficiency is now a critical pillar in supporting the nation’s transition toward a knowledge-based, globally integrated economy.

Empowering Future-Ready Talent

As Saudi Arabia continues with the implementation of its Vision 2030’s Human Capability Development Program, global communication skills have become an imperative for the Kingdom’s youth.

Parallel to this, Saudi Arabia is building a stronger international education ecosystem through initiatives such as Study in Saudi, alongside the establishment of new international university campuses and the growing presence of international schools across the Kingdom. These developments are positioning Saudi Arabia as an emerging study destination for both domestic and international learners.

Within this evolving landscape, English language proficiency plays an important role in assessing readiness levels and supporting education quality. For students moving into international programs, global campuses, scholarship pathways, or future workplace environments, a trusted English-language credential provides a clearer benchmark for academic and professional readiness.

Since the grand opening of ETS Arabia’s office in Riyadh in April 2025, TOEFL has started a new chapter in Saudi Arabia, focused on accessibility, flexibility, and better test-taker experience.

This momentum is reflected in the numbers: TOEFL iBT has recorded more than 50% growth in registrations in Saudi Arabia, driven by a generation of students and professionals who see English proficiency as essential to competing in the Kingdom’s future-focused economy. To keep pace, TOEFL now operates 12 centers nationwide, with 2 more locations set to open.

The TOEFL Experience

The brand evolution has also included more digestible, research-driven content designed to help both test takers and institutions better understand the intentional, research-backed design and development behind the test.

The new updates are designed to make the TOEFL experience fairer and more accessible for students, without compromising the academic integrity and reliability trusted by institutions for over six decades, and accepted by over 13,000 institutions in more than 160 countries.

Since its launch, test takers using the TOEFL iBT Home Edition saw immediate improvements to the support and structure of the at-home testing experience, with broader refinements to test adaptivity, turnaround time and score reporting.

In Saudi Arabia, the enhanced TOEFL experience has also contributed to a stronger positive perception among test takers, reflected in significant growth across both test centers and Home Edition formats. This growth shows that learners value an experience that is more flexible, practical, and closer to how English is used in real academic, daily, and workplace settings.

“Over the past 10 years or more, we have been seeing accelerated developments in the Kingdom, as it becomes a destination for global talent coming from different parts of the world. Bilingual professionals are better positioned for employment in the private sector. With this in mind, ETS is investing in increasing our centers across the Kingdom, and strengthening our partnerships with academic institutions,” said Omar Chihane, Global General Manager of TOEFL at ETS.

He added: "Our goal has always been aligning the TOEFL experience with the future students are preparing for. In Saudi Arabia, where Vision 2030 is driving rapid student intake across universities and professional hubs, demand is rising sharply among students who see English proficiency as essential to competing locally and globally."

Partnerships with Influencers and Content Creators in Saudi

In Saudi Arabia, TOEFL has also benefited from trusted local voices who understand the journey of test takers. Abdulrahman Hegazy, founder of “Dalilk for English” and “Dalilk for TOEFL”, has become one of the most recognized public voices for students and professionals preparing for high-stakes English language tests for academic mobility, immigration, and workplace certification.

Through Dalilk for English and Dalilk for TOEFL, Abdulrahman has built an authentic connection with millions of followers, particularly Gen Z learners. His guidance is shaped by his own personal experience as a test taker across major English assessments, allowing him to explain test formats, content, and preparation strategies in a friendly, practical, and relatable way.

Abdulrahman was particularly inspired by the new TOEFL enhancements, which he experienced firsthand from registration through test day. He recognized how the enhanced TOEFL experience better reflects the use of English in real life, academic settings, and workplace environments, moving beyond the perception of English testing as a purely academic or stressful assessment. This perspective enabled him to launch Dalilk for TOEFL, creating strong positive engagement and perception within only a few months of the TOEFL enhancements.

The Saudi Value Proposition

This means students here aren't learning English in isolation. They're already using it in their everyday interactions. What they need is a credential that reflects real-world communication, not rote memorization, and one that is recognized globally regardless of which destination they choose.

Designed with exactly this in mind, the updated TOEFL iBT has received positive student feedback since its launch. Feedback has consistently pointed to the improved test feeling closer to how English is actually used, in discussions, in lectures, and in group work, less artificial and more practical.

Connecting with Students in their Hangouts

Over the past year, TOEFL has invested in reaching students through the channels and formats they actually use:

The global " Learn It. Take It. Review It ." creator campaign: A 25-creator international influencer activation spanning multiple regions and student audiences that coincides with the test launch.

A 25-creator international influencer activation spanning multiple regions and student audiences that coincides with the test launch. Student-led content showcase: Elevating preparation journeys, test-day experiences, destination ambitions, and campus life.

Elevating preparation journeys, test-day experiences, destination ambitions, and campus life. “You Speak World” : An original TOEFL anthem and music video celebrating global student ambition, mobility, and connection, supported by an international dance and social media stitch competition that encouraged students and creators worldwide to engage with the campaign and share their own TOEFL journeys.

An original TOEFL anthem and music video celebrating global student ambition, mobility, and connection, supported by an international dance and social media stitch competition that encouraged students and creators worldwide to engage with the campaign and share their own TOEFL journeys. “ Future Me Calling ” : A neuromarketing and brand psychology-informed study playlist designed to boost focus, motivation, and productive study habits.

A neuromarketing and brand psychology-informed study playlist designed to boost focus, motivation, and productive study habits. Tina: TOEFL's Chief Student Ambassador, created in-house to connect with and support students around the world in their English-learning and study abroad journeys. Through social-first content, Tina helps learners navigate test preparation, access resources and study support, discover helpful tips and insights, and engage with a global community of students pursuing international education opportunities.

Prep Done Right Pays Dividends

According to ETS research, 18% of students who used official TOEFL preparation materials reported higher than expected scores, compared to 12–14% of those who didn't. It's a straightforward finding: students who prepare with the right materials tend to feel more confident and perform better.

English Fluency for Transformative Economic Outcomes

The Kingdom’s push toward a diversified economy, with robust investments in AI, technology, and innovation, has made English proficiency a baseline expectation for the workforce of the future. As the nation attracts global talent and builds new industries from the ground up, the TOEFL iBT serves as a reliable benchmark for academic and professional readiness.

The 2026 ETS Human Progress Report found that workers worldwide now place greater value on adaptability and future-ready skills. In the Gulf, where governments are actively attracting global talent and building new industries from the ground up, these trends carry particular weight. English is no longer a nice-to-have, but a working requirement.

TOEFL iBT sits at the intersection of academic readiness and professional relevance, a credential that serves students when it matters.

The TOEFL iBT test is accepted across 13,000+ institutions in over 160 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visit www.ets.org/toefl and follow TOEFL on LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

About the TOEFL iBT test

The TOEFL iBT test is the most respected, accepted, and preferred test of academic English-language proficiency, used for study, work, and immigration. More than 13,000 institutions in 160+ countries worldwide accept TOEFL iBT scores to make high-stakes decisions. The test is a crucial component of the world-class TOEFL Family of Assessments, offering tools for English-language proficiency starting with learners 8+. Powered by ETS, these assessments are rooted in 75 years of research and expertise, building equitable ways to measure proficiency while empowering people and institutions around the globe to turn aspirations into reality. For more information, visit www.ets.org/toefl.