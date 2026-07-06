The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones "DANAT" has announced new appointments to its Board of Directors, including the appointment of Mr. Mohamed Ahmed AlSada as Chairman. The Board will support DANAT’s continued development of its pearl, gemstone and jewellery testing services, while strengthening the Institute’s contribution to Bahrain’s standing in this significant sector.

The Board comprises newly appointed Board Members Mrs. Dalal Ahmed Alqais, Mrs. Maryam Mansour Kazerooni, and Mrs. Noof Ramzi Alkhawaja, alongside continuing Board Members Mrs. Amal Ishaq Alkooheji, Mr. Mohammed Abdulrazaq Shirazi, and Mrs. Danielle Pasquarelli Algosaibi.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Mohammed AlSada expressed his pride in chairing DANAT’s Board of Directors, noting that the Institute holds a distinguished position thanks to its specialized scientific expertise and its role in supporting the pearl and gemstone sector locally and internationally. He stated that the next phase will focus on building on the achievements already made, while strengthening DANAT’s capabilities in testing, research, training, and international partnerships, in a way that reinforces Bahrain’s position as a leading center for natural pearls and gemstones.

Mr. AlSada added: "The Board will support the executive management team in implementing the Institute’s future plans and further developing its services in line with the highest professional and scientific standards. This will help strengthen the confidence of clients, partners, and relevant stakeholders, while reinforcing DANAT’s presence as a specialized national institution that contributes to preserving Bahrain’s rich pearling heritage and enhancing its value through modern scientific expertise and best professional practices."

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, Chief Executive Officer of DANAT, welcomed the newly appointed Board of Directors under the chairmanship of Mr. Mohammed AlSada, stating that the diverse experience and professional capabilities of the Board across multiple fields and sectors will add significant value to DANAT’s journey. She noted that the Board’s guidance will provide important support to the executive management team as it continues to enhance operational efficiency, develop the Institute’s service offering, and respond to the evolving needs of the pearl and gemstone sector.

Mrs. Jamsheer said: "We look forward to working closely with the new Board of Directors as DANAT enters its next phase of growth. Our priority is to continue raising the quality and reliability of our services, strengthen our research and training programs, and further develop the expertise that supports the pearl and gemstone sector. I would also like to express our sincere appreciation to the previous Board for their valuable support and contribution to DANAT’s progress. We will remain focused on serving our clients and partners with the highest standards, while advancing the Institute’s scientific and professional role and supporting Bahrain’s longstanding position in natural pearls."

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewelry. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

For more information on DANAT, kindly contact.

muneera.alfadhel@DANAT.bh

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