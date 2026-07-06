SICO Capital, licensed by the Capital Market Authority and a wholly owned subsidiary of SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with a direct presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, today announced that the SICO MENA Equity Fund has been named ‘Equity Fund of the Year’ at the 2026 GBM Middle East Awards. The award recognizes excellence and industry-leading performance among institutions shaping the future of regional capital markets.

The CMA-regulated, open-ended public fund earned this recognition following a year of strong outperformance. Despite a challenging environment for regional equities in 2025, the SICO MENA Equity Fund generated a positive return of 2.8%, compared with its benchmark, which declined 3.2%, resulting in an outperformance of approximately 6%. The fund ranked first among a peer group of 15 Shariah-compliant MENA and GCC equity funds listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) for 2025.

The award also reinforces the fund’s strong long-term track record, delivering absolute returns of approximately 43% over three years and 110% over five years. Over the same five-year period, the fund outperformed its benchmark by 85%.

Wissam Haddad, CEO of SICO Capital, commented: “This award also recognizes our strategy to offer our investors a growing range of high-quality investment choices. The success of the SICO MENA Equity Fund, alongside the recent launch of our SICO GCC Dividends Fund, reflects that commitment, and our focus remains on broadening the choices we make available to clients as their needs evolve.”

The fund follows an active management strategy built on fundamental research and disciplined stock selection, with a focus on companies demonstrating strong financial fundamentals and sustainable growth prospects. According to the award organiser, the fund’s strong performance was driven by the successful execution of this investment approach, supported by a number of holdings that delivered robust performance during the year.

Ali Marshad, Group Deputy CEO – Buy-side at SICO BSC (c), commented: “This award reflects the strength of our Asset Management and Research teams and their ability to work together to deliver strong investment outcomes through the disciplined selection of high-quality opportunities based on in-depth research and rigorous fundamental analysis. This clear investment approach, combined with a strong commitment to disciplined risk management, enables us to create long-term value and deliver sustainable returns for our investors.”

The fund’s assets under management increased by 57% during 2025, driven by new client subscriptions, reflecting growing investor confidence in the fund’s investment strategy.

The SICO MENA Equity Fund provides investors with exposure to regional equities and select IPO opportunities. Additionally, the recently launched SICO GCC Dividends Fund further broadens this offering, providing investors with access to a portfolio of dividend-paying growth equities across the GCC.

About SICO Capital

SICO Capital is a full-service financial services firm that offers a comprehensive range of services and products to individual, institutional and corporate clients. SICO Capital has a paid-up capital of SAR 100 million and is incorporated as a closed joint stock company (CJSC) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) under Commercial Registration No. (1010259328). SICO Capital is licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) under Authorization No. (08096-37) and commenced operations on 20/06/2009G. Our comprehensive licenses allow us to offer the full spectrum of capital market activities such as Arranging, Advising, Custody, Dealing, Managing Investments and Operating Fund. SICO Capital manages SAR 6.1 billion in AUMs (as of March 31, 2026G) across mutual funds and discretionary portfolios, we aim to service our clients to achieve their investment objectives through our research-driven investment process, insightful financial advisory while operating in a client-centric, high-performance culture. SICO Capital is 100% owned by SICO BSC (c), Bahrain, a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with more than USD 8.3 bn in assets under management (AUM).

Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Email: noweis@sicobank.com