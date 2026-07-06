Graduates earn places at world-leading universities across the UK, US, Europe, Australia, Hong Kong and the UAE

Results continue the academy's tradition of outperforming global IB averages

Abu Dhabi, UAE — Bateen World Academy, part of Aldar Education network, announced outstanding IB Diploma results for its Class of 2026, marking a year of exceptional academic achievement for the school's graduating cohort. The achievements come during a year in which IB assessments in the UAE followed an alternative examination process.

The Class of 2026 has continued the academy's impressive legacy, surpassing global IB averages for the fourth consecutive year. 18% of students achieved 40 points or above; 39% achieved 35 points or above, up from 31% in 2025. The highest score this year was 45 points, achieved by Jennifer Sabatini, followed by Jana Suliman with 43points and Sumedha Zope with 43 points. The cohort's average score of 34.3 points marks a rebound from 33 points in 2025. The average grade per subject rose to 5.4 (out of 7), the strongest across the past three years, underscoring consistent teaching quality across the full range of IB subjects.

The outstanding results have opened doors to students at some of the world's leading universities with offers spanning the UK, US, Europe, Australia, Hong Kong and the UAE. Students head to Imperial College London, Columbia University, the University of Manchester, NYU Abu Dhabi and Northeastern University, alongside three separate offers into Khalifa University; Course choices reveal a diverse range of disciplines from chemical, biomedical and aerospace engineering to medicine, computer science, politics and design, underscoring the breath of opportunities available to Bateen World Academy graduates.

Neal Dilk, Principal of Bateen World Academy, said: "I am incredibly proud of what this cohort has achieved. Their results reflect years of curiosity, perseverance and a willingness to challenge themselves academically. Success in the IB is never measured by examination outcomes alone; it is built over time through consistent effort, exceptional teaching and a culture that encourages every student to think independently, lead with confidence and embrace ambitious goals. It is great to see our graduates leaving with exceptional results, a strong sense of purpose and the confidence to make their mark at leading universities and beyond."

Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education added “The accomplishments of this year's cohort are particularly noteworthy, reflecting a year of learning that transcended traditional classroom boundaries. We are incredibly proud of Bateen World Academy's Class of 2026 results. Their success reflects not only individual excellence but also the strength of an educational model that nurtures ambition, resilience and a genuine love of learning. Seeing our students progress to some of the world's leading universities, while pursuing such a diverse range of disciplines, is a powerful testament to Aldar Education’s commitment to nurturing future ready graduates and to Abu Dhabi's growing reputation as a global destination for world-class education."

Jennifer Sabatini, who achieved the school's top score of 45 points and is heading to Khalifa University to study Cell and Molecular Biology, said: "Looking back at my entire IB Diploma journey, I feel proud of how much I grew. It was challenging balancing academics, CAS, and school events, but I learned to manage my time, push through difficult moments, and appreciate the support from those around me. From my first day to the end, I feel like I have become more resilient, confident, and ready for whatever comes next."

Jana Suliman, who achieved 43 points with 7s in HL Biology and Chemistry and is heading to study Medicine in Germany, said: "The past two years changed me a lot, in many different ways. I literally, and I mean literally, jumped out of my comfort zone. It's been a rollercoaster, and I am grateful for every up and down. It made me more confident, more able, and more flexible. I just learned that I can do anything, and this is the beauty of trying things outside our comfort zone; we discover again and again how powerful we are."

Sumedha Zope, who achieved 43 points with 7s in HL English Language and Literature, Business Management and Design Technology, and will study Design at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, added: "Having completed the IB Diploma Programme at Bateen World Academy, I feel really confident. I was a different person when I joined the Year 12 cohort in 2024, and I feel like a completely different person now; lots of positive changes and self-development."

Additional strong performances came from Jacqueline Sabatini, who achieved 42 points with 7s in HL Chemistry and Physics; Yassien AlBassam, also with 42 points; and Muhammad Hamdan Mueen, who secured 41 points with 7s in HL Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Beyond academic achievements, Bateen World Academy is distinguished by its vibrant community, comprising over 65 nationalities, which cultivates a profound sense of belonging. Families consistently commend the inclusive, warm, and mutually respectful atmosphere that characterises daily life at the academy. Complementing their academic pursuits, students actively participate in a rich co-curricular programme encompassing elite sports, performing arts, and Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS) initiatives. This ensures that graduates emerge as well-rounded individuals, comprehensively prepared not only for university but for life's broader challenges.

Rated 'Outstanding' by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), Bateen World Academy stands as Abu Dhabi's sole educational establishment offering both the British National Curriculum and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme. This distinctive dual pathway provides students with a broad academic foundation, critical thinking capabilities, and a global perspective, essential attributes highly sought after by premier higher education institutions worldwide.

About Aldar Education

Aldar Education is a leading education provider in the UAE, and one of the largest private education providers in Abu Dhabi with over 36,000 students across 27 operated and managed schools and a growing network of educators from over 100 nationalities. As one of the most sought-after institutions, Aldar Education delivers inclusive, sustainable, and innovative learning through a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services, ensuring a holistic approach to transformational growth through agility and sustainability.

With excellence at the heart of its operations, Aldar Education is driven by a vision to deliver the highest standards of globally relevant education. It is committed to cultivating the most sustainable and inclusive learning communities that enrich every aspect of a student's life, directly supporting the UAE's vision for a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Aldar Academies, part of Aldar Education’s schools’ network, one of the largest private education providers in Abu Dhabi. It provides inspiring learning environments, combining the very best academic, arts, and sporting facilities with the highest standards of teaching. From a single school with 250 students in 2007, Aldar Academies now operates seven academies in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain with 9,500 students.

For more information on Aldar Education, please visit www.aldareducation.com

About Bateen World Academy:

Part of Aldar Education, Bateen World Academy is located at the heart of Abu Dhabi. The school offers a seamless FS1 to Year 13 journey, combining the rigour of the British National Curriculum with the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme. Recognised for its strong academic outcomes, the school consistently achieves IB results above global averages, reflecting sustained excellence.

Beyond results, Bateen Worl Academy is defined by a strong culture of pastoral care and wellbeing, ensuring every student is known, supported, and guided to thrive academically and personally within a safe, inclusive environment.