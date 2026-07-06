Reinforcing its commitment to inclusive community development and empowering future generations, Alizz Islamic Bank has announced the launch of a new strategic initiative in partnership with Injaz Oman to support 200 students with special needs through a dedicated development programme focused on self-development and employability.

The programme has been carefully designed to equip participants with personal, social and professional skills required to confidently navigate future education and employment opportunities. Through 15 specialised training modules, students will benefit from a comprehensive learning journey covering personal development, effective communication, confidence building, workplace readiness, entrepreneurship, teamwork, leadership, problem-solving and other essential life skills.

The initiative reflects Alizz Islamic Bank's belief that empowering individuals of determination with the right knowledge and practical skills creates lasting social impact while contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable future.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Lina Al Abdulsalaam, Head of Marketing & Communications at Alizz Islamic Bank said: "We are proud to continue our successful partnership with Injaz Oman through this impactful initiative. At Alizz Islamic Bank, we believe that every individual deserves the opportunity to realise their full potential. Through this partnership with Injaz Oman, we are investing in the abilities, confidence and future aspirations of students with special needs by providing them with practical skills that will support their personal growth and future careers. This initiative reflects our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities that promote inclusion, independence and long-term social development."

The programme builds upon the successful partnership between Alizz Islamic Bank and Injaz Oman, which previously delivered financial literacy programmes that benefited more than 1,000 students from schools across the Sultanate. The continued collaboration reflects a shared commitment to equipping young people with practical knowledge and skills that contribute to lifelong success.

As part of its broader corporate social responsibility strategy, Alizz Islamic Bank continues to invest in initiatives that promote education, financial awareness, youth empowerment and social inclusion, in line with Oman Vision 2040 and the Bank's commitment to creating sustainable value for the communities it serves.