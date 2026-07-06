The International Banks Division launches a new network of advisors inspired by the Fideuram model: the first advisors are already operational in Slovakia and Hungary, with the goal of reaching around 1,200 professionals across the Division’s countries by the end of the Business Plan.

Cairo – Intesa Sanpaolo is entering a new phase of international development in Wealth Management & Protection with the launch of a distinctive advisory model within its International Banks, inspired by Fideuram’s best practices. As announced with the campaign for the new brand positioning “Bank on the Right Advice,” a new advanced advisory approach is being introduced in Central and Eastern Europe and Egypt, based on personalized advice, long-term client relationships, and greater operational flexibility. This marks a further step in the implementation of the 2026–29 Business Plan presented by Intesa Sanpaolo’s CEO, Carlo Messina.

The new model has been launched with an initial Financial Advisor network already operating in Slovakia and Hungary and will be gradually extended to other countries: Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Romania, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and Egypt. The goal is to reach approximately 1,200 Financial Advisors and 2,500 Relationship Managers by the end of the Business Plan, serving up to around 1 million affluent clients.

The initiative leverages the experience and expertise developed by Fideuram, the company that established the modern financial advisory model in Italy and has been a benchmark in Wealth Management and Private Banking for over 50 years. It will rely on advanced technological platforms, such as BlackRock’s Aladdin Wealth, and sophisticated risk analysis models, with the aim of supporting clients effectively across different market conditions.

Financial Advisors will be able to offer services that are even closer to clients’ needs, thanks to greater flexibility in terms of location and working hours, combining the capabilities and knowledge of local banks with the strength of a large international group such as Intesa Sanpaolo. The offering will include innovative investment, protection, and advisory solutions, supported by the expertise of the Group’s product companies, including Eurizon and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicurazioni, along with strategic partnerships with leading international asset management and protection players.

“The launch of the Financial Advisors network,” said Paola Papanicolaou, Chief of Intesa Sanpaolo’s International Banks Division, “marks a further step forward in the strategic development of our international banks and strengthens their role as a driver of the Group’s growth beyond Italy. This journey has recently been supported by the ‘Bank on the Right Advice’ campaign, which further confirms Intesa Sanpaolo’s leadership in Wealth Management and Protection in foreign markets as well, thanks to the close collaboration with the Wealth Management Divisions led by Tommaso Corcos.

“Our goal,” Paola Papanicolaou continued, “is to further enhance the level of service and personalization in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe and in Egypt, leveraging the expertise of local distribution networks and supporting clients in their financial decisions as a trusted partner, capable of providing clear, responsible and tailored advice within strong, long-lasting relationships.”

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Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo, with €430 billion in loans and more than €1.4 trillion in customer financial assets at the end of March 2026, is the largest banking group in Italy, with a significant international presence.

It is a European leader in wealth management, and operates an integrated Wealth Management, Protection and Advisory platform, built on fully owned product factories and distribution networks working under full strategic control.

With a world-class position in social impact, Intesa Sanpaolo is also committed to decarbonization and to supporting clients in the sustainable transition.

The Bank’s network of museums, the Gallerie d’Italia, hosts its owned artistic heritage and cultural projects of recognized value.

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