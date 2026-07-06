The hotel aims to blend Westin’s global well-being philosophy with thoughtfully designed restorative spaces inspired by Abha’s natural mountain landscapes and temperate climate.

Abha, Saudi Arabia: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced the signing of an agreement with Manarat Al Dheyafah Company for Real Estate to open The Westin Abha, marking the company’s entry into the Asir region of the Kingdom. Scheduled to open in 2031, the hotel underscores Marriott's ongoing commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s tourism objectives.

As the capital of the Asir region, Abha is recognised as Saudi Arabia’s premier mountain destination, defined by its elevated setting and natural landscapes. Set within the Jabal Thah Valley, the hotel is anticipated to offer convenient access to Abha International Airport and the city centre, which serves as the Asir region’s commercial and cultural hub.

“The signing of The Westin Abha marks another significant milestone in our continued expansion across Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the Kingdom’s strategic importance to Marriott’s long-term growth.,” said Karim Cheltout, Senior Vice President – Development, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “Abha’s distinctive climate, natural environment and growing tourism appeal make it a strong fit for Westin’s wellness‑driven hospitality philosophy, and we look forward to delivering a hotel that resonates with travellers seeking renewal, balance and connection to nature.”

The Westin Abha is expected to feature 464 elegantly appointed guestrooms, each designed in line with Westin’s global brand ethos of wellbeing, comfort and restorative design. Guest’s will be able to take advantage of a curated portfolio of wellness and lifestyle amenities, with thoughtfully designed spaces that encourage rest, movement, and mindful living.

Beyond the hotel’s guestrooms, the development is anticipated to include additional accommodation options such as villas, chalets and extended‑stay apartments, alongside a selection of dining experiences and meeting and event facilities to support both leisure and business demand.

“Collaborating with Marriott International to bring the Westin brand to Abha marks a significant step in our journey into hospitality development,” said Mr. Mohammed Al Nashwan, Chief Executive Officer, Manarat Al Dheyafah Company for Real Estate. “This project reflects our commitment to supporting the long‑term growth of the Asir Region while delivering a globally recognised, hospitality experience that complements Abha’s unique character and natural setting.”

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality’s global leader in wellness for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand’s pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, and Move Well. At more than 245 hotels and resorts in 45 countries and territories, guests can benefit from distinct wellness experiences including the brand’s iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, signature WestinWORKOUT® offerings such as its 24/7 Fitness Studios, WestinWORKOUT Routes, and its versatile Gear Lending program, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. For more information, please visit www.westin.com and stay connected on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. http://www.marriott.com/http://www.marriottnewscenter.com/