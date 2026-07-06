Dubai, UAE: Meraki Group has announced a major expansion of its Dubai footprint with the acquisition of three additional office units in the impressive Sobha Sapphire, Business Bay — the 16‑storey tower originally constructed by the Group’s own contracting division.

The enlarged space will house Meraki’s new flagship Sales Centre, anchored by a fully built, two‑bedroom show apartment inside the office itself.

Designed to mirror the craftsmanship, biophilic principles, and contemporary detailing found across Meraki’s developments, the immersive showroom offers clients a first‑hand experience of the Group’s design philosophy and build quality.

The expansion significantly increases Meraki’s presence in Dubai and supports the Group’s growing team as it accelerates its development pipeline in the emirate.

“Dubai has been central to Meraki’s story for more than three decades, and this expansion reflects our continued confidence in the city’s momentum,” said Ajay Rajendran, Founder and Chairman of Meraki Group.

“Creating a full show apartment within our Sales Centre allows clients to experience our craftsmanship up close, not through renders but through real space, real materials, and real detail. It’s a milestone that strengthens our commitment to the market and to the people we serve.”

The Sales Centre will serve as a hub for investors and homeowners, offering a seamless environment where design, consultation, and customer care come together. The show apartment — built to the same standards as Meraki’s residential projects — showcases the Group’s integrated construction capabilities, from structural works to glazing, metal fabrication, and interior finishing.

About Meraki Developers

Meraki Developers is a Dubai-based real estate company known for delivering high-quality projects with precision and integrity. With in-house expertise across engineering and contracting, Meraki ensures seamless execution from concept to completion. Having completed over 110 projects as a group – including residential towers, luxury villas, and commercial developments – Meraki is reimagining urban living through thoughtful design, sustainability, and lifestyle-focused amenities. The company is committed to building vibrant communities that promote well-being and elevate everyday life. Looking ahead to 2030, Meraki aims to join Dubai’s top ten developers by consistently delivering high quality living experiences for its customers, in a timely manner, that inspires trust and brings joy to the residents of our communities.

https://www.merakidevelopers.com/