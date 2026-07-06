Dubai, UAE: Despite the rapid growth of the GCC healthcare sector, sourcing medical equipment, finding trusted suppliers, accessing specialized services, identifying investment opportunities and acquiring healthcare businesses remain fragmented and inefficient. MedSahra, a new B2B medtech platform, has launched to address this challenge by bringing the region's healthcare ecosystem together in a single B2B platform.

MedSahra connects medical equipment, professional services, logistics providers, healthcare businesses and industry participants across the GCC within one unified digital ecosystem. It enables clinics, suppliers, service providers, investors and other market players to discover opportunities faster, communicate directly, close deals more efficiently and grow their businesses through a more transparent, connected and modern healthcare commerce infrastructure. The launch comes as the GCC healthcare market continues to expand, with the sector valued at approximately US$33 billion in 2026 and expected to nearly double to around US$60 billion by 2030.

Boris Shleyfer, Co-Founder of MedSahra said: “The GCC’s healthcare economy is expanding quickly, but many businesses still depend on fragmented channels to find and sell medical equipment, provide business services, partners and investment opportunities. MedSahra was built to give professional market participants a more structured way to transact with confidence. Our mission is to build a trusted commercial ecosystem that goes beyond healthcare providers, connecting every professional market participant involved in the healthcare economy—from suppliers and service providers to technology companies, investors, advisors and business partners—to enable more efficient collaboration and sustainable long-term growth. ”

Iuliia Belokrinitskaia, Co-Founder of MedSahra, said: “Healthcare is no longer driven by providers alone. It depends on a connected business ecosystem, where every decision relies on trusted partners, market visibility and efficient collaboration. Today, those connections remain fragmented across the GCC. MedSahra brings the ecosystem together in one trusted platform, giving decision-makers greater visibility, faster access to opportunities and confidence. Our ambition is to build the digital infrastructure that powers healthcare commerce across the GCC.”

Through MedSahra, healthcare organizations and businesses can discover, buy and sell new and pre-owned medical equipment, connect with trusted business and technical partners, access specialized services and explore investment and acquisition opportunities across the GCC. The platform brings together healthcare commerce, professional services, logistics, business transactions and technology solutions within a single digital ecosystem, helping organizations streamline operations and reduce the time required to identify reliable partners.

By combining intelligent matching, direct communication, moderated listings, quality control and optional user verification, MedSahra creates a trusted environment where companies can build partnerships, negotiate directly and unlock new business opportunities with greater transparency and efficiency.

Healthcare organizations and industry professionals interested in joining MedSahra or learning more about the platform can visit https://medsahra.com/en/about-us for further information.