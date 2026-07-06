Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, and Techstars, one of the world’s leading startup accelerators, announced a strategic partnership to drive AI and FinTech innovation in the region.

The collaboration marks a shift from traditional startup mentorship towards a commercially-driven "Acceleration-to-Enterprise" model, designed to integrate high-growth AI and FinTech innovations directly into Emirates NBD’s banking ecosystem encompassing multiple markets. This partnership follows Emirates NBD’s recent #1 ranking in the inaugural Evident AI Index for Banks – Middle East and Africa, where it was the only bank to achieve top three performance across Talent, Innovation and Leadership, underscoring the bank’s position as one of the region’s most advanced financial institutions in artificial intelligence maturity.

The partnership unites Techstars with Emirates NBD’s established innovation ecosystem, including its FinTech engagement initiatives, AI-driven transformation programmes, and strategic partnerships with global technology leaders. By combining Techstars’ global pipeline of over 11,000 founders with the bank’s advanced analytics infrastructure, which currently manages over 50 active AI use cases - the alliance will focus on delivering scalable, commercial pathways for agentic FinTech startups, with a focus on compliance, wealth management, SME banking and capital markets.

This initiative is a core component of Emirates NBD’s commitment to the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to rank Dubai as one of the top four global financial centres by 2033.

Miguel Rio Tinto, Group Chief Digital and Information Officer at Emirates NBD, commented: “With Dubai now home to nearly 60% of GCC FinTech companies, we are pleased to partner with Techstars to tap into and capture FinTech’s new wave of innovation in agentic finance. Leveraging Emirates NBD’s regional footprint and digital capabilities, we are providing selected AI and FinTech startups with a direct pathway into enterprise banking, supporting solutions that can transform how we serve our nine million active customers.”

Neeraj Makin, Group Head of Strategy, Analytics and Venture Capital at Emirates NBD, said: “The partnership with Techstars reflects Emirates NBD’s continued focus on strengthening its innovation ecosystem and deepening engagement with global technology and startup networks. By combining access to emerging founders, market intelligence and new technology trends, we aim to accelerate innovation opportunities that support the Group’s long term strategic, digital and AI ambitions across the region.”

Unlike standard accelerator programmes, this partnership emphasises enhancing the customer’s experience with highly personalised, secure and resilient AI-driven banking services. Startups that solve real use cases and deliver bottom-line impact will gain access to Emirates NBD’s cloud-native infrastructure to pilot use cases that address the fast-growing opportunities in the MENAT region and the surging demand for transparent, AI-powered investor intelligence.

David Cohen, CEO of Techstars, stated: “Techstars has always been about helping founders go faster. By partnering with a proactive, AI-first institution like Emirates NBD, we are giving our FinTech and AI founders a front-row seat to one of the most dynamic financial markets in the world. The UAE’s commitment to becoming a global hub for intelligent, data-driven innovation makes it the perfect launchpad for enterprise-grade solutions that will redefine the future of finance.”

In 2025, Emirates NBD advanced its AI-enabled capabilities, strengthened customer journeys and built a more modern, cloud native and modular technology foundation with next-generation capabilities across the Group. The bank’s year-on-year growth is a direct result of its strategic investment in GenAI and digital initiatives, which are now being opened to the Techstars ecosystem to drive the next wave of financial inclusion and digital economy growth.

The initiative complements Emirates NBD’s broader innovation agenda, including programmes such as the National Digital Talent Incubator (NDTI)®, which focuses on developing the next generation of regional FinTech entrepreneurs.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 31st December 2025, total assets were AED 1.164 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 317 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 787 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 6.1 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world’s first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

Telephone: +971 4 609 4113 / +971 50 6538937

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Burson

Dubai, UAE

Tel: 971-4-4507600;

Email: emiratesnbd@bursonglobal.com