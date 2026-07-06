Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has announced that its flagship cinema has achieved the first ever Accessibility Certification in the GCC through Dubai Municipality’s Certificate of Compliance with Accessibility Regulations for Existing Buildings (Wosool). With this milestone, VOX Cinemas at Mall of the Emirates becomes the first and only fully accessible cinema in the Middle East.

The upgraded cinema now welcomes all categories of People of Determination, enabling them to enjoy the full range of cinema services across all auditoriums with ease, comfort, and independence. The upgraded features include doors designed for easy access, appropriate ramps at entrances and exits, accessible health facilities, dedicated counter and auditorium space, and wayfinding, amongst other integrated features that ensure seamless access throughout the cinema spaces. This reflects the successful delivery of comprehensive inclusion, ensuring People of Determination can access and experience cinema services on an equal footing with other members of the community.

Commenting on the landmark achievement, Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, said: “We are proud to receive the Wosool certification for VOX Cinemas at Mall of the Emirates, a significant milestone that underscores our commitment to creating great moments for everyone, every day. This recognition reinforces our belief that true excellence is inclusive by design. Through our company-wide sustainability strategy, ‘Dare Today, Change Tomorrow’, we continue to embed accessibility and inclusivity into the heart of our destinations. We are committed to shaping spaces that go beyond compliance and reimagining destinations where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to enjoy their experience fully, every time they visit.”

Building on this achievement, Majid Al Futtaim will continue to expand accessibility enhancements across its portfolio, with similar upgrades set to be implemented across remaining VOX Cinemas locations within the group, further advancing its mission to create inclusive entertainment experiences for communities across the region.

Since the launch of the Wosool Service – coinciding with the issuance of the Dubai Universal Design Code as one of the key outcomes of the “My Community... A City for Everyone” initiative launched by Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with the aim of making Dubai a friendly city for People of detemination – obtaining the Wosool Certificate has become a mandatory requirement for buildings and facilities across the Emirate. The certificate serves as evidence of compliance with the accessibility requirements of the Dubai Building Code, ensuring that buildings and facilities provide an inclusive, safe, and accessible built environment for all members of society, including people of determination, older adults, and children.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$19 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.

www.majidalfuttaim.com