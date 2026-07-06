Dubai, UAE: As global conversations around health, longevity, and well-being continue to evolve, EYWA is bringing together

two highly respected experts from the worlds of neuroscience and architecture to help shape a new dialogue around one fundamental question:

How does the environment we live in influence the way we sleep, recover, think, perform and age?

The award-winning residential Eywa branded development by R.Evolution has announced the involvement of internationally recognised clinician-scientist

Dr. Samira Cutts and architect and design leader Mariska Stoffel as part of its expanding network of experts contributing to the project's ongoing thought leadership initiatives.

Together, they bring a rare combination of expertise spanning neuroscience, rehabilitation medicine, cognitive health, architecture and human-centred design.​​

For Eywa, their involvement is less about endorsement and more about exploration. The goal is to help bridge the gap between what science increasingly understands about

human well-being and how the spaces we inhabit are designed.

"We have become incredibly conscious of what we put into our bodies, but we're only beginning to understand the impact of the environments around us," said Alex Zagrebelny,

Founder and CEO of R.Evolution."The future of wellness isn't confined to clinics, spas or biohacking devices. It starts with the places where we spend our everyday lives. That's the conversation we want to contribute to."

Dr. Samira Cutts knows better than most how closely human health and the environment are connected. A clinician-scientist with more than two decades of experience and a specialist in cognitive neuroscience,

Dr. Cutts currently practices at King's College Hospital, London, Dubai, while pursuing her PhD at Maastricht University in the Netherlands. Her work focuses on how the brain responds to stress, recovery, and environmental influences.

"What excites me is that we're moving beyond wellness as a concept and beginning to ask measurable questions," said Dr. Cutts. "How does natural light affect sleep quality?

How do green spaces influence stress levels? What role do air quality, acoustics, and environmental design play in cognitive performance and recovery? These are areas where the science is becoming increasingly compelling."

Research continues to show that exposure to nature, quality indoor environments, and thoughtful spatial design can influence stress regulation, mood, sleep, and overall well-being.

For Dr. Cutts, the opportunity lies not in making claims but in understanding these relationships more deeply.

That sentiment is echoed by Mariska Stoffel, Director of Design and Development at R.Evolution. Having contributed to some of the region's most recognised projects, including the Museum of the Future and Marsa Al Arab,

Stoffel has spent her career translating ambitious ideas into physical spaces.

Today, she oversees the development of Eywa Tree of Life, a project that challenges many of the traditional assumptions around luxury residential living. "For me, architecture has never been just about how something looks," said Stoffel.

"It's about how a space makes you feel when you walk through the door, how it supports your daily routines, how it connects you to nature, and how it shapes your experience over time."

She believes the definition of luxury is changing. "People still want beauty and craftsmanship, but increasingly they also want meaning. They want spaces that help them disconnect from noise, reconnect with themselves, and improve their quality of life."

At Eywa, this thinking is reflected through a combination of biophilic design principles, environmental quality standards, sustainability initiatives, and a broader commitment to understanding how buildings can better support human well-being.

Rather than positioning wellness as an amenity, the project seeks to place it at the centre of the design conversation. The involvement of experts such as Dr. Cutts and Stoffel represents another step in that journey.

As conversations around longevity continue to evolve, one question remains increasingly relevant: If our homes influence how we sleep, recover, think, and feel, should they play a greater role in the way we approach health?

For Eywa, that question may be just the beginning.

About Eywa

EYWA is a global regenerative luxury brand, pioneered by European developer R.Evolution, and guided by its Founder and CEO, Alex Zagrebelny. Conceived as living ecosystems, Eywa developments integrate ancient wisdom with advanced technologies.

From biophilic and neuro architecture to next generation wellness systems to actively support health, well-being, and longevity.

Eywa Tree of Life, was named Best Property in the World 2024 by the International Property Awards. The project Eywa Way of Water has been recognised at the 2025–2026 Arabian, Dubai & Saudi Arabian Property & Hotel Awards,

winning Apartment/Condominium Development – Dubai, Residential High Rise Development – Dubai, and Single Apartment/Condominium – Dubai

For private viewings, visit www.eywa.ae

or contact +971 54 308 6000 | sales@byrevolution.com

For media enquiries, please contact: emma@adlinkadvpr.com

About R.Evolution

R.Evolution is a European real estate developer with nearly 30 years of experience crafting wellness-driven, sustainable, ultra-luxury developments worldwide. With over 2.5 million sq ft delivered and a further 5 million sq ft in development, the company

blends ancient knowledge with the most advanced contemporary innovation to redefine urban living through regeneration, longevity, and human-centred design.

Website: https://byrevolution.com/