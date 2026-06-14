As part of its commitment to strengthening healthcare systems and supporting the national economy,

Cairo, Egypt – Johnson & Johnson announced during a press conference the launch of a new therapeutic indication for TREMFYA® (guselkumab) in Egypt, extending its use to include the treatment of Crohn’s Disease (CD) and Ulcerative Colitis (UC), in accordance with the newly approved indications by the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA). This approval builds on the medicine’s existing indications, further strengthening its position as a versatile treatment option for immune-mediated diseases.

This launch comes at a time when Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis are receiving increasing attention both globally and locally, given their growing impact on patients during some of the most productive and active years of life. More than half of patients are diagnosed with moderate-to-severe disease, highlighting the challenges associated with early detection and the chronic, unpredictable nature of these conditions. Beyond physical symptoms, these diseases can significantly affect quality of life, productivity, and the ability to carry out daily activities, underscoring the importance of early intervention and the development of more effective treatment pathways to support patients and improve long-term health outcomes.

Prof. Ezzat Ali, Professor of Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Head of the Internal Medicine Department and Gastroenterology Unit at Alexandria Faculty of Medicine, President of the Egyptian Society for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, and President of the Egyptian Society of Gastroenterology and Immunology, commented:

"The availability of advanced treatment options for Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis represents an important step toward enhancing healthcare delivery for patients with chronic diseases in Egypt. It supports physicians by expanding their therapeutic options and enabling more tailored treatment plans that address individual patient needs. TREMFYA® (guselkumab) is among the latest scientific advancements in the field of immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases, reflecting the global shift toward improved care for chronic conditions."

Dr. Mohamed Khorshid, Gastroenterology Consultant and President of the Egyptian Foundation for Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Development, added:

"Patients living with Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis face significant health and human challenges that directly impact their quality of life and their ability to study, work, and lead normal lives. Studies have shown that during disease flares, many patients experience fatigue, weakness, and exhaustion, in addition to the psychological, social, and financial burdens associated with these conditions. This highlights the importance of raising disease awareness, promoting early diagnosis, and ensuring access to comprehensive and sustainable patient care."

Prof. Khaled Hamdy, Professor of Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology at Ain Shams University and Vice President of the Egyptian Society for Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, stated:

"Egypt’s healthcare system continues to advance in its approach to chronic disease management through ongoing efforts to improve patient care pathways and expand access to healthcare services. Investments in healthcare infrastructure and treatment accessibility represent important steps toward ensuring the sustainability of the healthcare system, particularly through collaboration among all stakeholders to deliver comprehensive, long-term care that addresses patients’ evolving needs."

Ahmed El Houfy, Managing Director of Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine for Egypt, Jordan, and Northeast Africa, said:

"Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis can no longer be viewed solely as medical conditions; they are healthcare challenges with direct implications for productivity, societal well-being, and economic growth. Effective management of chronic diseases not only improves patients’ quality of life but also supports individuals’ ability to remain active in the workforce and contribute meaningfully to society. Against this backdrop, the launch of the new indication for TREMFYA® (guselkumab) for Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis reflects Johnson & Johnson’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s healthcare ecosystem through scientific innovation and the provision of treatment solutions that address patients’ evolving needs while helping build a more resilient healthcare system capable of meeting future challenges."

Dr. Heba Hussein, Medical Director of Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine for Egypt, Jordan, and Northeast Africa, emphasized:

"Addressing Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis requires a comprehensive approach that extends beyond treatment availability to include building an integrated support ecosystem for patients. This approach should be grounded in disease awareness, continuous medical education, and the development of patient-centered care pathways focused on long-term outcomes. In this context, we remain committed to supporting healthcare professionals, fostering scientific exchange, and collaborating with patient advocacy groups to help advance treatment practices and strengthen the healthcare system’s ability to deliver more comprehensive and responsive care."

The launch of the new indication for TREMFYA® (guselkumab) marks another step in the ongoing efforts to advance integrated care for patients living with Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis in Egypt. By expanding access to innovative treatment options that improve diagnostic and treatment pathways and enhance patients’ ability to manage their condition, this milestone underscores the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders in shaping the future of chronic disease care in Egypt.