Alizz Islamic Bank has been recognised with the prestigious ‘Best Brand in Customer Experience – Islamic Banking’ award at the Oman CX Awards 2026, that was held under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Numair bin Salim Al Said.

The award reflects the Bank’s unwavering commitment to placing customers at the heart of its operations and delivering a seamless, innovative and value-driven banking experience across all touchpoints. It also recognises Alizz Islamic Bank’s continued efforts to enhance service excellence through digital innovation, customer-centric solutions and a deep understanding of evolving customer needs and expectations.

Customer experience remains a key strategic pillar for Alizz Islamic Bank and an essential component of its long-term growth strategy. The Bank continues to invest in technology, process optimisation and employee development to ensure that customers enjoy convenient, efficient and personalised banking services that align with the highest standards of Islamic banking.

Over the years, Alizz Islamic Bank has introduced a range of innovative products and digital solutions designed to simplify banking and enrich the customer journey. By continuously listening to customer feedback and leveraging data-driven insights, the Bank remains focused on delivering meaningful experiences that build trust, strengthen relationships, and create lasting value.

Commenting on the achievement, the Bank emphasised that this recognition serves as a testament to the dedication of its employees and its ongoing commitment to exceeding customer expectations. The award further reinforces Alizz Islamic Bank’s position as one of Oman’s leading Islamic financial institutions and highlights its pursuit of excellence in every aspect of customer engagement.

As the banking industry continues to evolve, Alizz Islamic Bank remains committed to setting new benchmarks in customer experience while advancing its vision of ‘Personalising every experience through innovative & smart solutions’ empowering individuals, businesses and communities across the Sultanate.