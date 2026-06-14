Doha, Qatar – With only weeks remaining until the conclusion of its exclusive 140th anniversary campaign, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, continues to offer customers the opportunity to own selected Mercedes-Benz models with 0% down payment and a range of exclusive ownership benefits.

The offer presents a unique opportunity for customers to own selected Mercedes-Benz models with 0% down payment, alongside a range of exclusive ownership benefits. Eligible vehicles include the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, S-Class, GLC Coupé, and GLE Coupé, offering customers a choice of executive sedans and luxury SUVs tailored to different lifestyles and driving preferences.

In addition to the 0% down payment option, customers purchasing eligible models before the end of June will benefit from a 140-day grace period, a 140-week service package, and a 140-week warranty, making this one of the most attractive Mercedes-Benz ownership opportunities available in Qatar.

Customers are invited to visit the Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles showroom at the NBK ONE Building in Msheireb to explore the participating models and learn more about the limited-time offer.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé blends the versatility of an SUV with the dynamic silhouette of a coupé, delivering a sporty yet refined driving experience. Characterized by its athletic design, elevated driving position, and advanced digital cockpit, the GLC Coupé stands out as a stylish and practical choice for modern urban lifestyles.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé

The GLE Coupé represents the pinnacle of performance and luxury within the SUV coupé segment. Equipped with a powerful engine and Mercedes-Benz’s renowned 4MATIC all-wheel drive system, it delivers confident performance, refined comfort, and commanding road presence. Its sculpted exterior design and premium interior craftsmanship make it a distinctive choice for customers seeking both power and sophistication.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

A benchmark in the executive sedan segment, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is synonymous with intelligent technology, understated elegance, and superior ride comfort. Featuring advanced driver assistance systems and a luxurious cabin defined by cutting-edge infotainment and premium materials, the E-Class continues to set standards in its class.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The S-Class remains the ultimate expression of Mercedes-Benz luxury and innovation. As the brand’s flagship sedan, it integrates pioneering technology, exceptional ride comfort, and meticulous craftsmanship to create a first-class driving experience. From advanced safety systems to executive rear-seat comfort, the S-Class sets the global standard for luxury automobiles.

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has built its success by establishing solid, longstanding relationships with its customers and by offering a wide range of quality products. As a brand name, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is deeply associated with a history of premium quality service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is Qatar’s exclusive distributor of three of the world’s most respected, iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz, and Mercedes-AMG.