Hassan El Khatib:

- We are working to position Egypt as a regional hub for trade, distribution, and logistics services serving African and European markets.

- The government continues to enhance the legislative and regulatory environment and extend logistics incentives nationwide.

- Strengthening trade integration with African markets is a key priority within the state's strategy to increase exports and attract investments.

Rizwan Soomar:

- Egypt possesses strong fundamentals that qualify it to become a leading distribution and logistics hub in Africa and the Middle East.

- We look forward to expanding our investments in Egypt and leveraging its strategic location to support regional trade flows.

- Our extensive logistics networks across Africa can unlock new opportunities for Egyptian products in African markets.

Cairo, Egypt – Mr. Hassan El Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, met with Mr. Rizwan Soomar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, North Africa, Egypt, and Central Asia at DP World, one of the world's leading providers of port operations, logistics services, supply chain management, and international trade solutions. The meeting was also attended by Mr. Mohamed Shehab, Deputy CEO for Egypt and the Levant, and Mr. Mohamed Tarek, Head of Government Relations and Public Policy for Egypt and the Levant. Discussions focused on DP World's current investments and future expansion plans in Egypt, as well as opportunities for cooperation in trade, logistics, and regional distribution services.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Ali Ezzab, Assistant Minister for Legislative and Legal Affairs; Mr. Mohamed Ayad, Assistant Minister for Promotion and Strategic Communication; and Mr. Ahmed Badawy, Head of Promotion Sector at the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI).

During the meeting, Minister El Khatib emphasized that the Egyptian government continues to implement a comprehensive strategy to improve the investment climate and enhance the competitiveness of the national economy. This is being achieved through continuous improvements to the legislative and regulatory framework, streamlining procedures, and creating an attractive business environment for both domestic and foreign investors.

The Minister noted that Egypt's unique geographic location positions it as a key player in regional and international trade flows. He highlighted the government's objective of strengthening Egypt's role as a regional hub for trade, distribution, and logistics services serving African, European, and Middle Eastern markets. He added that ongoing investments in infrastructure, transportation networks, ports, and logistics zones are central to achieving this vision.

El Khatib further stressed that expanding trade cooperation with African countries remains a strategic priority within Egypt's efforts to increase exports and enhance access to international markets. He underscored the importance of leveraging the distribution and logistics networks operated by global companies across Africa to facilitate the entry of Egyptian products into key target markets, particularly in East, West, and Southern Africa.

The Minister announced that the Ministry will coordinate with export councils and relevant authorities to organize specialized technical meetings between DP World and Egyptian exporters. These engagements will explore opportunities in African markets and showcase Egyptian products with strong export potential. He emphasized that directly connecting Egyptian manufacturers and exporters with established distribution networks across the continent represents a significant step toward increasing exports and maximizing the benefits of regional and continental trade agreements.

El Khatib also highlighted the importance of utilizing DP World's logistics and distribution networks in major African markets, particularly in Nigeria, South Africa, and East Africa, to strengthen the presence of Egyptian products across the continent. He noted that effective on-the-ground distribution channels are critical to boosting exports and enhancing the competitiveness of Egyptian products in international markets.

The Minister further explained that the government is currently developing the regulatory and legislative framework governing distribution centers and logistics services to ensure that the incentives and advantages associated with these activities can be extended nationwide rather than being limited to specific geographic areas. This approach is expected to improve supply chain efficiency, reduce logistics costs, and enhance Egypt's attractiveness as a regional base for distribution, re-export, and servicing regional and international markets.

He also highlighted the government's commitment to expanding integrated logistics and distribution centers across various regions of the country, using a ready-to-operate model that provides investors with fully developed infrastructure, integrated services, and streamlined procedures via a single-window approach. Such a model, he said, supports trade flows, enhances market access, and attracts new industrial and logistics investments. He reaffirmed the Ministry's openness to reviewing proposals to develop logistics and investment zones in a manner that balances investor requirements with the country's economic objectives.

The Minister reiterated the government's commitment to providing investors with a comprehensive investment model based on ready infrastructure, streamlined procedures, and integrated services delivered through a single authority, thereby reducing operational burdens and accelerating project implementation. He added that the Ministry continuously engages with investors to identify their needs and develop policies that encourage productive, export-oriented investment.

El Khatib also noted that the government encourages innovative solutions in energy and infrastructure development within major investment projects to promote sustainability, improve operational efficiency, and reduce pressure on public utilities. He emphasized the importance of private sector participation in the development of infrastructure and logistics projects.

For his part, Rizwan Soomar expressed DP World's appreciation for the significant progress achieved in Egypt's business environment over recent years. He affirmed that the company sees substantial opportunities for expansion in the Egyptian market and recognizes Egypt's strategic position as a gateway connecting Africa, Europe, and Asia, which strengthens its role as a leading regional hub for distribution and logistics services.

Soomar explained that DP World operates extensive logistics networks and distribution centers across several major African markets, including South Africa and Nigeria, with distribution operations reaching hundreds of thousands of retail outlets. These capabilities, he noted, create significant opportunities to increase the presence of Egyptian products across African markets. He also expressed the company's interest in strengthening cooperation with Egyptian stakeholders to connect Egyptian exporters with these networks and facilitate intra-African trade.

Furthermore, Soomar stated that DP World is exploring opportunities to expand its footprint in Egypt by developing new distribution centers and logistics projects, capitalizing on the country's strategic location and advanced infrastructure. Such investments, he added, would further reinforce Egypt's position as a regional hub for trade, logistics, and re-export activities.