Al Najdi : A tailored package designed to enhance retirees’ lifestyle through greater convenience, flexibility, and exclusive benefits

: A tailored package designed to enhance retirees’ lifestyle through greater convenience, flexibility, and exclusive benefits A seamless banking experience integrating innovative financial solutions with services that enhance everyday convenience for retirees

In line with its continued commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its diverse customer segments, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) offers a comprehensive suite of tailored banking solutions and exclusive benefits designed specifically for its senior customers (retirees), enabling this valued segment of society to enjoy retirement with greater comfort and peace of mind through a combination of competitive returns, advanced banking services, and lifestyle-related privileges.

The offering includes competitive interest rates on deposits starting from balances of KWD 25,000, reaching up to 3.625% on NBK Fixed Deposits and 3.500% on NBK Flexible Term Deposit and NBK Partial Withdrawal Deposit, providing retired customers with attractive opportunities to grow their savings. In addition, NBK’s Experienced Individuals Package allows retired customers to benefit from lifetime free credit cards, including the NBK Visa Signature Credit Card , NBK World Mastercard Credit Card, and NBK Visa Platinum Credit Card, as part of a promotional offer valid until December 31, 2026.

Retired customers can also benefit from a cash reward upon transferring their pension to the Bank, , reflecting NBK’s commitment to delivering added value and strengthening its relationship with this important customer segment.

In addition, the package grants retired customers within the NBK Thahabi segment access to home banking services previously available exclusively to Privilege Banking customers. Through this service, customers can conveniently and securely request banking documents or cash delivery to their homes in collaboration with concierge service providers Peacock Concierge and Q’go Concierge, further enhancing accessibility, convenience, and overall customer experience.

As part of its commitment to enriching customers’ lifestyles, the Experienced Individuals Package also offers exclusive seasonal travel promotions throughout the year, alongside a range of additional benefits set to be introduced in the near future. These offerings are specifically designed to meet the evolving aspirations of retirees and deliver added value, reflecting NBK’s vision of providing a comprehensive banking experience that extends beyond traditional banking services.

As part of NBK’s broader commitment to rewarding customers across all segments, retirees can also benefit from the Bank’s renowned Al Jawhara Account, which offers Kuwait’s biggest prize pool totaling KD 5,000,000. With every KD 50 saved counting as one chance to win, customers can enter weekly, monthly, and grand prize draws, doubling their chances through exclusive program features. The Al Jawhara Saver Account additionally provides interest‑bearing benefits, making it an ideal choice for customers seeking both savings growth and life‑changing rewards. Eligibility for monthly and grand draws begins at KD 1,000 for Al Jawhara and KD 5,000 for Al Jawhara Saver.

On this occasion, Abdullah Al Najdi Associate Vice President – Segments said: “At NBK, we highly value our retired customers in recognition of their meaningful contributions to society and our commitment to supporting their aspirations and evolving needs during this important stage of life. The Experienced Individuals Package has been carefully curated to provide a seamless and rewarding banking experience that combines convenience, flexibility, and exclusive benefits designed to enrich their lifestyle and enhance their overall quality of life.”

“Through this package, we aim to offer retirees a seamless and integrated banking experience that combines innovative financial solutions with services designed to simplify their daily lives, while reaffirming our commitment to being a trusted financial partner that evolves alongside their needs and supports their wellbeing,” Al Najdi added.

These initiatives reaffirm NBK’s commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed banking solutions built on a deep understanding of the needs of senior customers within an advanced banking environment that combines innovation, convenience, and reliability.

NBK also continues to innovate and invest in initiatives that enhance community wellbeing, ensuring a comprehensive, convenient, and rewarding banking experience for customers across all segments.