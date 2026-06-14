Muscat: As the most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, and in recognition of its outstanding contribution to economic development, Bank Nizwa successfully managed the issuance of the 11th series of local sovereign sukuk issued by the Government of the Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Finance. Bank Nizwa’s assumption of this leading role reflects its expertise and pioneering position in the Islamic finance sector, as well as its ongoing efforts to provide innovative sharia-compliant financial solutions.

The Government of the Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Finance, announced the completion of the sukuk issuance on 11 June 2026, with a total value of OMR 120 million. The sukuk subscription was opened on 4 June 2026, with an option to increase the issuance size by up to OMR 20 million, offering a yield of 4.2% for a five-year tenor. Total demand reached approximately OMR 250 million, reflecting strong investor interest that exceeded the size of the issuance. The sukuk certificates, structured as Ijara sukuk, offer semi-annual profit distributions. The sukuk are listed on the Muscat Securities Market, enhancing market liquidity and accessibility.

Commenting on the successful issuance, Mr. Tariq Atiq, Chief Executive Officer of Bank Nizwa, said: “We congratulate the Ministry of Finance on the successful issuance of the 11th Series of Local Sovereign Sukuk and highly value their continued trust in Bank Nizwa. The successful completion of this issuance reflects Bank Nizwa’s strong capabilities in structuring and executing Shariah-compliant financial transactions, as well as its active role in supporting the Sultanate’s strategic financing requirements. We remain committed to advancing Islamic finance through innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers while contributing to the development of Oman’s Islamic finance ecosystem. This issuance marks another important milestone in our journey to strengthen our position as a leading provider of Islamic investment banking solutions and to support the Sultanate’s economic growth and diversification ambitions.”

He added: “The continued success of such issuances contributes to enhancing financial stability, broadening the investor base, and improving the efficiency of public debt management, in line with Oman’s long-term economic development objectives.”

Bank Nizwa’s leading role as joint issue manager and collecting bank, not only demonstrates its commitment to providing innovative Islamic finance and investment solutions but also reflects its dedication to facilitating strategic financial transactions that support sustainable growth and national prosperity. These achievements further highlight the bank’s expertise and efficiency in managing complex transactions, reinforcing its position as a trusted and leading partner in the Islamic financial market.