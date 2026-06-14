Umm Al Quwain, UAE — The Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Thumbay University Hospital, bringing the Emirate’s business and healthcare sectors together behind a shared goal: a healthier, stronger community.

The agreement sets out a framework for joint initiatives, shared expertise, and specialized healthcare services and benefits for Chamber members and the wider Umm Al Quwain community. At its core is a simple idea: when the people who drive the local economy have better access to quality healthcare, the whole Emirate benefits.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Ahmed Obaid Ibrahim Al Ali, Director General of the UAQ Chamber, and Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of Thumbay Healthcare.

“Our members are at the heart of everything we do, and their well-being matters as much as their business success,” said H.E. Ahmed Obaid Ibrahim Al Ali. “This partnership with Thumbay University Hospital gives them and their families real value: trusted healthcare services, closer to home. It also reflects how we see the Chamber’s role, which is not only to support commerce, but to improve life across Umm Al Quwain.”

Under the partnership, the two sides will work together to design member benefits, exchange knowledge across the economic and healthcare fields, and support sustainable development throughout the Emirate. The collaboration is built to grow, with both parties committed to finding new areas where their strengths overlap.

“Healthy communities and thriving economies go hand in hand,” said Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay. “By working with the Umm Al Quwain Chamber, we can bring our medical expertise directly to the people building the Emirate’s future. We are proud to stand alongside the Chamber in serving this community, and this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together.”

The signing reflects a wider movement across the UAE, where public and private institutions are partnering beyond their own sectors to raise the quality of life and build more resilient communities.