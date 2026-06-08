Stemming from its approach of developing innovative banking solutions and enhancing the customer experience, Al Baraka Islamic Bank, one of Al Baraka Group subsidiaries, hs announced the launch of a cross-border banking service that allows customers to open bank accounts in Egypt with ease.

This new step reflects the bank's commitment to expanding its international services and providing integrated banking services that meet the aspirations of customers both within the Kingdom and abroad.

The move builds on the success of the cross-border banking services launched with Türkiye last year, which received positive customer feedback for expanding international banking options available to them, reflecting the efficiency of this model and its ability to meet customer needs across multiple markets.

Through this new service, Al Baraka Islamic Bank customers can now open and manage various types of accounts in Egypt, including current accounts and savings accounts, as well as wakala/fixed-term deposit accounts, providing them with flexible access to one of the region’s key financial markets.

This initiative reflects the strategic vision and ongoing efforts of Al Baraka Group, leveraging the strong collaboration between its subsidiaries, Al Baraka Islamic Bank – Bahrain and Al Baraka Bank Egypt, with Bahrain’s unit leading the implementation of this service in the kindgom.

This collaboration strengthens cross-border Islamic banking and facilitates seamless banking transactions between Bahrain and Egypt.

Al Baraka Group CEO Houssem Ben Haj Amor said: "This initiative represents a milestone in Al Baraka Group’s journey to strengthening its regional and international presence. The launch of this service reflects our vision of providing advanced banking solutions that meet the growing needs of our customers, granting them broader access to high-quality Islamic banking services."

"This collaboration also opens new horizons for mutual growth and enhances our ability to offer innovative products and services that align with the developments in various markets," he stated.

Al Baraka Islamic Bank CEO Dr Adel Abdullah Salem said: "This service exemplifies Al Baraka Islamic Bank’s ongoing commitment to providing an efficient, comprehensive banking experience based on accessibility, enabling our customers to expand their banking options and meet their personal and business needs."

"We look forward to building a long-term partnership with Al Baraka Bank – Egypt which will contribute to the future of Islamic banking and deliver added value to our customers," he added.

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