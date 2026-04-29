Second Quarter Poses Challenges Amid Regional Conditions and Rising Fuel Prices

Amman: Royal Jordanian Airlines announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, which showed an improvement in operational performance indicators compared to the same period of 2025, despite the continued challenges facing the aviation sector and the geopolitical conditions in the region.

According to the company’s financial data, total operating revenues during the first quarter of 2026 increased to JOD 195.5 million, compared to JOD 169.8 million for the same period last year, achieving a growth of 15%. In terms of passenger traffic, the number of passengers carried on the company’s aircraft increased to approximately 992 thousand during the first quarter of 2026, compared to 944 thousand during the same period of 2025, achieving a growth of 5%, while flight hours recorded a notable increase of 19%.

In contrast, operating costs increased to JOD 176.5 million compared to JOD 157.4 million during the first quarter of last year, representing an increase of 12%, reflecting the rise in operating costs associated with the aviation sector during the mentioned period. Accordingly, the company recorded a net loss of JOD 13.6 million, compared to a loss of JOD 6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

The Vice Chairman/CEO of Royal Jordanian, Samer Majali, said that the exceptional conditions witnessed during the first quarter of the current year, since the outbreak of the war on 28 February, and the accompanying ongoing challenges facing the aviation sector, have negatively impacted the company’s financial results. He explained that Royal Jordanian’s need to reroute a number of its flights through longer alternative air routes, to avoid areas of tension, led to increased flight times and higher operating costs, particularly in terms of fuel consumption and insurance costs, which placed additional pressure on the company’s performance during this period.

Regarding expectations for the second quarter of the current year, Majali explained that Royal Jordanian continues to operate in a highly challenging environment, along with rising fuel prices and a sharp decline in passenger numbers. This imposes additional pressure on the company’s operational and financial performance and requires decisions that include the cancellation or consolidation of a large number of flights in the coming period, in line with actual demand levels and to maintain operational efficiency.

Majali affirmed that Royal Jordanian is making every effort to minimize the impact of these changes on passengers and apologized for any delays or changes to flight schedules and routes beyond its control, calling on passengers to follow its official website and contact centers for further information.

He indicated that the company continues to make every effort to manage the situation with flexibility and efficiency, helping maintain travel movement, transport passengers, and support vital sectors in Jordan, while continuing to implement its strategic plan, including the introduction of two new aircraft into the fleet to serve medium- and long-haul routes, while launching key destinations including Misrata in Libya, Munich and Hamburg in Germany, and Sharjah in the UAE, in a manner that supports improving financial performance in the coming periods.