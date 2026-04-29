Doha, Qatar,: Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. (“Ooredoo”) – Ticker: ORDS today announced its financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2026

Q1 2026 Highlights:

  • Revenue increased by 6.0% YoY to QAR 6.2 billion
  • EBITDA increased by 6.9% YoY to QAR 2.7 billion
  • EBITDA margin at 43.8% up by 0.4pp
  • Net profit increased by 4.7% YoY to QAR 1.0 billion
  • CAPEX of QAR 608 million
  • Free Cash Flow increased by 5.2% YoY to QAR 2.1 billion
  • Total customer base of 147.1 million (including IOH)
  • Launched Ooredoo Fibre Networks to scale international connectivity and subsea business

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