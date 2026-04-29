backed by EFG Hermes private equity managed funds and underpinned by strategic partnerships with leading academic and humanitarian institutions.

RIYADH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA : MindSpire Education, the regional K-12 platform formerly known as Spark Education Platform (SEP), today officially launched its new brand identity at an exclusive ceremony at Bab Samhan, A Luxury Collection Hotel, in the heart of historic Diriyah in Riyadh City. The launch marks the next stage of growth for one of the region's largest and fastest growing education management groups, currently overseeing more than 30 schools and pre-schools and serving over 20,000 students spreading across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and in Egypt through Egypt Education Platform (“EEP”).

Operating across five distinct curricula and supported by hundreds of educators, MindSpire Education succeeds Spark Education Platform with a sharpened identity, expanded regional ambition, and a clearly defined growth roadmap. The brand is backed by the private equity arm of EFG Hermes, one of the Arab world's leading financial institutions, through its dedicated education investment platforms.

The launch event was attended by senior shareholders, government dignitaries, institutional partners, leaders of the Kingdom's most distinguished universities, banking executives, and partners from the international education community. The evening featured remarks from Karim Moussa, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes Investment Bank; Linda Al Faisal, the Saudi public speaker and founder of the Linda and Vision 2030 podcast; and Ahmed Wahby, Chief Executive Officer of MindSpire Education.

A REGIONAL PLATFORM, ROOTED IN GROWTH

Speaking at the launch, Ahmed Wahby, CEO of MindSpire Education, said:

"MindSpire is not a reinvention. It is the next stage of a journey that has been six years in the making. Tonight, we give that journey a name — and we declare our commitment to building environments where students thrive, educators lead, and communities grow stronger together."

— Ahmed Wahby, Chief Executive Officer, MindSpire Education

Under Wahby's leadership since 2019, the organisation has scaled from a newly capitalised platform into a regional ecosystem with operations in Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and partnerships extending to Spain (IE University) and the United States (Fulton Science Academy).

MindSpire operates in Egypt through the Egypt Education Platform (EEP) under a Master Services Agreement, through which it manages a portfolio of leading educational brands and services across the country.

The company's portfolio includes management partnerships with GEMS Education, the Hayah Schools Enterprise, the Trillium & Petals preschool network, and Selah El Telmeez Egypt's leading K-6 educational content provider with a legacy of more than sixty years.

INVESTOR CONVICTION IN THE REGION'S MOST STRATEGIC SECTOR

Karim Moussa, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes Investment Bank and head of buy-side, addressed the audience on the strategic rationale behind backing MindSpire:

"Education is the most important long-term asset in this region. Backing MindSpire is not a transaction, it is a conviction in the future of the Kingdom and the Gulf, and in a leadership team capable of building it."

— Karim Moussa, Co-CEO, EFG Hermes Investment Bank

EFG Hermes' dedicated Saudi Education Fund continues to support MindSpire's expansion across the region, with a focus on integrating high-quality K-12 institutions and accelerating the platform's regional reach in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

NEW STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS ANNOUNCED

As part of the launch event, MindSpire Education formalised a Memorandum of Understanding with the Abdulmonem Alrashed Humanitarian Foundation — one of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's most distinguished philanthropic institutions. The MOU, signed live on stage by Ahmed Wahby and the Foundation's representative, marks the beginning of a multi-front collaboration spanning education, social impact, and community development.

In parallel, MindSpire is currently in advanced discussions with Fulton Science Academy of the United States, one of America's most respected STEM-focused academic institutions for an international academic partnership. Subject to finalisation, the collaboration will support the opening of Hayah School in Riyadh, a flagship integration in the Kingdom that will bring together MindSpire's regional operating platform, the Hayah Schools Enterprise legacy of academic excellence, and Fulton Science Academy's world-class American STEM model.

Further reinforcing this collaboration, MindSpire will convene a joint Hayah–Fulton roundtable on 13 May 2026, at Bab Samhan, Diriyah, bringing together academic leaders and partners under newly established strategic partnerships to shape the next phase of institutional development in the Kingdom.

THE ROAD AHEAD

MindSpire Education's roadmap centres on three pillars: continued school acquisitions and integrations across the Gulf; the scaling of EdTech and innovation capabilities through AI integration and the company's content platforms; and the development of higher education pathways through partnerships with leading international universities — connecting K-12 students to university and career outcomes in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

About MindSpire Education

MindSpire Education is a leading regional K-12 education platform headquartered in Saudi Arabia, with operations across KSA and Egypt through EEP. The organisation owns, operates, and partners with more than 30 schools and pre-schools, serving over 20,000 students across five distinct curricula — British, American, International Baccalaureate, Montessori and national curriculums — and supported by hundreds of educators and thousands of staff.

Formerly known as Spark Education Platform (SEP), the company rebranded as MindSpire Education on 28 April 2026 to reflect a sharpened regional identity and expanded ambition across the region.

MindSpire's mission is to build environments where students thrive, educators lead, and communities grow stronger together with focus on fostering our Arab identity while enabling world class character development programs to create global citizens. The platform's operating model is anchored in six core capabilities: quality assurance and academic excellence, innovation and education technology, professional development, safeguarding, career and university pathways, and world-class operating systems spanning admissions, marketing, finance, HR, legal, and IT.

Beyond schools, MindSpire's portfolio includes Selah El Telmeez, Egypt's leading K-6 educational content provider; and Option Travel, the group's student transportation arm. The company's international academic partners include IE University (Spain) and Fulton Science Academy (United States).

About EFG Hermes

EFG Hermes is a leading financial institution in the Arab world, with an established presence across the MENA region and selected emerging markets. Through its private equity arm, EFG Hermes manages a buy-side business of USD 6 billion, with dedicated platforms covering education, infrastructure, and renewable energy. Its Saudi Education Fund is the cornerstone vehicle for institutional investment in K-12 education across the Kingdom.

About the Abdulmonem Alrashed Humanitarian Foundation

The Abdulmonem Alrashed Humanitarian Foundation is one of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's most distinguished philanthropic institutions, with decades of commitment to human development, education, healthcare, and community welfare across the Kingdom and beyond.

Key Facts at a Glance

Brand launched MindSpire Education (succeeding Spark Education Platform) Tagline Rooted in Growth CEO Ahmed Wahby (CEO since 2019) Investor EFG Hermes Private Equity Operations Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Schools 30+ Students 20,000+ Curricula 5 (British, American, IB, Montessori and National) International partners IE University (Spain), Fulton Science Academy (USA) Strategic MOU Abdulmonem Alrashed Humanitarian Foundation

MEDIA CONTACT

MindSpire Education — Marketing & Communications

Name: Amr Sherif, Group Marketing and Commercial Director, Middle East & Africa

Email: a.sherif@mindspire-ed.com