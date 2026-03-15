Amman, Jordan – Airport International Group (AIG), the Jordanian company operating Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), has announced the launch of a direct route connecting Amman with Sharjah through Sharjah International Airport (SHJ), operated by Royal Jordanian.

Operating four times a week, the additional flights strengthen air connectivity between Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, supporting increased tourism, trade and business travel while providing passengers with additional travel options from Amman.

Commenting on the launch, Nicolas Deviller, Chief Executive Officer of Airport International Group, said, “Strengthening connectivity with key regional markets remains central to our strategy at QAIA. The launch of Royal Jordanian’s new Sharjah route reinforces the deep economic and tourism ties between Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Royal Jordanian to support network growth and further position QAIA as a gateway linking Jordan with the region and the world.”

It is worth noting that the route reflects QAIA’s ongoing efforts to expand its regional network and enhance access to key markets, reinforcing the airport’s role as Jordan’s primary aviation gateway and supporting the Kingdom’s tourism sector and broader economic development.