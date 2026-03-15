Multifaceted strategy to achieve profitability includes: expanded software and mobility revenue streams, manufacturing scale, rigorous capital allocation, and material cost reductions

Revealed key technical and strategic details of its upcoming Midsize platform, which delivers segment leading features with improved manufacturing efficiency and cost

Platform includes three models, the first two are Lucid Cosmos and Lucid Earth

Highlighted advanced discussions with Uber to finalize an agreement to deploy Lucid Midsize platform vehicles at a scale similar to the Gravity robotaxi program, with intention to increase over time

Introduced Lunar, a purpose-built robotaxi concept based on the Midsize platform

New Atlas drive unit extends Lucid’s efficiency leadership while lowering cost

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world’s most advanced software-defined vehicles and technologies, today announced a comprehensive financial and product strategy designed to scale its business, accelerate its path to profitability and positive free cash flow, and extend its technology leadership into higher volume premium segments of the global automotive market.

At Lucid’s investor day in New York, the company outlined key technical and strategic elements of its upcoming Midsize platform and revealed its next-generation Atlas electric drive unit. Lucid also previewed planned software and technology updates, including an in-vehicle AI assistant and its autonomy roadmap, and reinforced its strategy to monetize software and services as it scales.

Lucid also highlighted continued advancement of its strategic relationship with Uber, as the companies finalize an agreement to deploy Lucid Midsize platform vehicles at a scale similar to the Gravity robotaxi program, with intention to increase over time.

Together, these announcements mark a pivotal evolution for Lucid as the company leverages its technology leadership and radical efficiency approach to strengthen near-term execution and accelerate its path to profitability and free cash flow generation.

“Lucid has already proven its capabilities through technology and product leadership,” said Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO at Lucid. “Today, we’re keeping the same Lucid product and technology DNA intact, while applying increased scale, capital efficiency, and cost discipline, and materially reduced costs, to enable a great business with a clear and credible path to profitability and free cash flow, supported by what we are executing now and what we are building for the future.”

"We view Lucid as a key strategic partner as we continue to rapidly deploy autonomous vehicles around the world,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO at Uber. “Lucid’s unmatched efficiency, autonomy-ready vehicle architectures, and customer-centric approach give us confidence in our ability to deliver autonomous mobility together at global scale.”

Lucid also introduced Lunar, a purpose built two-seat robotaxi concept based on the Midsize platform, designed to maximize efficiency, utilization, and lifetime operating economics. While still in the concept phase, Lunar highlights the potential of the company’s Midsize platform to support future autonomous and commercial applications.

Outlining a Path to Profitability: Built on Near-Term Execution and Scalable Growth

Lucid emphasized that its strategy is anchored in near-term execution. In 2026, the company is focused on further scaling Lucid Gravity, expanding its global commercial reach, advancing software offerings and services, accelerating material cost and manufacturing efficiency initiatives, while maintaining strict capital allocation discipline to shorten the path to positive free cash flow.

Lucid outlined the key levers underpinning this transition: i) Midsize platform scale to significantly increase addressable market and fixed-cost absorption; ii) radical efficiency in engineering and manufacturing to reduce bill of materials, including the battery, labor, and capital intensity; iii) diversified revenue, including software, services, platform licensing, robotaxi partnerships, and autonomy; and (iv) capital-efficient partnerships, particularly in robotaxis and platform licensing.

“Lucid’s technology leadership is now fully aligned with a business model designed for scale,” said Taoufiq Boussaid, CFO at Lucid. “While the Midsize platform fundamentally improves unit economics in the mid-term, near-term progress is driven by scaling Gravity, disciplined capital deployment, and diversified revenue streams that accelerate our path to sustainable profitability and positive free cash flow.”

Lucid Cosmos and Lucid Earth Expand “Compromise Nothing” into High-Volume Premium Segments

Lucid’s new Midsize platform has been engineered from the ground up to deliver segment-leading vehicles at a more accessible price point, starting below $50,000, while continuing the range, efficiency, performance, and driving pleasure that define the Lucid brand.

Lucid Cosmos is an SUV designed for customers seeking exceptional efficiency, space, and performance. Lucid Earth is an SUV that extends the company’s signature driving dynamics and efficiency into a product to appeal to those with an even more adventurous spirit. Lucid will share additional details on a third Midsize consumer model later.

“With Midsize, we didn’t compromise what makes a Lucid special, we engineered it to scale,” said Derek Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Design and Brand at Lucid. “These vehicles deliver unmistakable Lucid design and driving characteristics, while embracing a radically simpler, more efficient approach to manufacturing and cost.”

Midsize Platform Extends Efficiency Leadership While Lowering Cost

Lucid emphasized that efficiency remains the company’s core differentiator, not only as a customer benefit, but as a structural business advantage. Industry-leading world efficiency enables required range with significantly smaller battery packs, a critical advantage as they represent approximately 30–40% of the cost of an electric vehicle.

“Our efficiency leadership directly translates into cost leadership with our Midsize platform,” said Emad Dlala, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Software at Lucid. “Smaller batteries, fewer parts, and tighter integration mean lower cost, better performance, and a superior customer experience, all at the same time.”

At the heart of the Midsize platform is Atlas, Lucid’s all new electric drive unit. Atlas advances Lucid’s integrated efficiency approach through a smaller, lighter, and simpler design, featuring identical front and rear housings and mounts to improve manufacturing scale and cost efficiency.

Lucid also highlighted its radically simplified design-for-manufacturing philosophy, including, as one example, the elimination of traditional beltline moldings on the doors, reducing part count, assembly time, and cost, while creating a cleaner, sleeker exterior design.

“By designing the entire vehicle as one integrated system, Lucid has raised the bar for electric vehicles,” said Winterhoff. “With Midsize, that same approach delivers best-in-class products and a scalable, profitable business model that positions our vehicles to compete and win against combust