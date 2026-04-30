Dubai, UAE: Novo Nordisk today announced positive topline results from PIONEER TEENS, a phase 3a trial evaluating oral semaglutide for type 2 diabetes in children and adolescents aged 10–17 years with type 2 diabetes. Oral semaglutide demonstrated a superior reduction in HbA1c (a measure of blood sugar control) over placebo in the trial and showed a well-tolerated safety profile consistent with previous Novo Nordisk semaglutide trials. Oral semaglutide is available today as Rybelsus® in the EU and US and will be available in the US as Ozempic® pill soon.

“Over the past two decades, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes among children and adolescents has increased substantially, yet treatment options for this population remain limited, underscoring a significant unmet need. Oral semaglutide has already demonstrated clinically meaningful glycaemic efficacy and a well-established safety profile in adults with type 2 diabetes, alongside proven cardiovascular benefits unique to this molecule,” said Martin Holst Lange, chief scientific officer and executive vice president, Research & Development, at Novo Nordisk. “These results from the PIONEER TEENS trial confirm that oral semaglutide is an effective treatment option for children and adolescents with type 2 diabetes who require glycaemic control beyond that provided by the current standard of care.”

Type 2 diabetes in children and adolescents is a severe and progressive condition that is strongly associated with increased risks of early mortality in adulthood. Current management for glycaemic control in youth-onset type 2 diabetes remains constrained, and there is anunmet need for more treatment options. In 2021, 14.6 million adolescents were living with type 2 diabetes globally. By 2030, this number is projected to increase to 20.9 million1-3.

Current guidelines recommend metformin and insulin as first-line treatments4,5 ; however, metformin is associated with failure in glycaemic control in approximately half of adolescents13, and insulin is associated with hypoglycaemia and weight gain4,5. This is the first clinical trial of an oral GLP-1 RA therapy in this age group, addressing a critical unmet need. Pending regulatory approvals, oral semaglutide has the potential to be the first and only oral GLP-1 RA to demonstrate superior glycemic efficacy versus placebo in children and adolescents with type 2 diabetes, while maintaining the well-established safety profile seen across the semaglutide portfolio.

Dr. Motaz Azzam, senior pediatric endocrinology fellow, Al Jalila Children's Hospital, commented: "The promising trial results and the anticipated approval of an oral formulation of Wegovy for children with type 2 diabetes represent a meaningful milestone in pediatric care. For many young patients, particularly those who struggle with injections, a pill-based option could significantly lower the barrier to treatment and support greater day-to-day adherence.”

He added: “Type 2 diabetes in children is a growing concern, driven by the rising prevalence of obesity and increasingly sedentary lifestyles. Earlier, more effective intervention can meaningfully alter the trajectory of long-term health outcomes for these young patients. That said, it is important to be clear: this is not a quick fix. Medication is one component of a broader care strategy. Healthy lifestyle habits, strong family support, and consistent medical follow-up remain the cornerstones of effective management.”

Dr. Motaz concluded: “Overall, this development gives clinicians another valuable tool, and for many families, a much-needed sense of hope."