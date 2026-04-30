Abu Dhabi: NMC Healthcare Group (“NMC”), a leading integrated private healthcare provider in the United Arab Emirates, is pleased to announce the opening of a new clinic in Al Riyadh City, Abu Dhabi.

The new clinic offers a range of specialised services, including family medicine, dermatology, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, psychiatry, and radiology, supported by cutting-edge medical technology and a patient-centric approach. The clinic will service the population of Al Riyadh City, ensuring convenient access to expert care.

Spanning approximately 1,600 square meters, the two-story clinic features a modern, patient-friendly design and is equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology. To enhance accessibility, it includes an in-house pharmacy, offering patients the convenience of on-the-spot access to prescriptions and medications. The clinic has secured Thiqa Insurance approval, ensuring patients in Al Riyadh City can benefit from seamless, comprehensive insurance coverage for their healthcare needs.

"We are delighted to bring NMC Healthcare’s trusted services to Al Riyadh City, a growing and family-focused community in Abu Dhabi,” said David Hadley, CEO of NMC Healthcare. “Our new clinic offers families a comprehensive range of healthcare services, ensuring fast, convenient access to exceptional medical care in their own neighbourhood. Al Riyadh City Clinic is part of our broader mission to deliver personalised, high-quality healthcare to communities across the UAE.”

The opening supports NMC Healthcare’s broader strategy to strengthen its footprint in key areas across the UAE and aligns with the UAE’s national vision of fostering innovation in the healthcare sector. By providing advanced, patient-centred services, NMC continues to support the development of resilient, accessible healthcare systems that prioritise the well-being of local communities.