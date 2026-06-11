Qatar Tourism has delivered the inaugural edition of a new hospitality leadership training programme in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide, which brought together hotel leaders and hospitality professionals from across Qatar as part of ongoing efforts to further enhance service excellence and strengthen the destination’s hospitality offering.

Held from June 8 to 11 at Qatar Tourism’s headquarters in Doha, participants engaged in immersive workshops based on Forbes Travel Guide’s globally recognised methodology, which encourages hospitality professionals to view every interaction through the eyes of the guest.

The programme explored the principles that define exceptional luxury hospitality, with a focus on emotional connection, personalisation, consistency, and attention to detail. Participants also examined the defining characteristics of effective luxury leadership and the critical role leaders play in shaping team performance, organisational culture, and service delivery standards. Through practical tools, real-world applications, and international best practices, attendees gained valuable insights into fostering accountability, developing high-performing teams, and creating environments where exceptional service can be consistently delivered and sustained.

The programme forms part of a broader series of quarterly training sessions that will continue throughout 2026, supporting the ongoing development of hospitality talent across Qatar and reinforcing a culture of continuous improvement throughout the sector.

Mr. Omar Al Jaber, Chief of the Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism, said: “At Qatar Tourism, we remain committed to advancing service excellence through strategic international collaborations that support long-term sector development and contribute to enhancing visitor experiences. Our continued partnership with Forbes Travel Guide reflects our focus on equipping hospitality professionals across Qatar with globally recognised expertise and operational standards that further strengthen Qatar’s position as a leading luxury tourism destination.”

Megan Torrance, Senior Vice President, Learning & Development said, “Our partnership with Qatar Tourism reflects a shared commitment to elevating service excellence through globally recognized standards and practical, performance-driven training. By equipping hospitality leaders with the tools to lead with intention, consistency, and emotional intelligence, we are helping to shape a culture where exceptional guest experiences can thrive across Qatar’s hospitality sector.”

The expanded programme builds on the strategic partnership signed between Qatar Tourism and Forbes Travel Guide at the World Travel Market London 2025, which covers hotel assessments, standards alignment, international marketing collaboration, and long-term hospitality development initiatives designed to further strengthen Qatar’s evolving tourism ecosystem.