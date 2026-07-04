Announces Wadi Villas construction up by 26% since January 2026; on track for handover later this year

Dubai, UAE – Arista Properties has officially broken ground on HQ, its flagship commercial development in Al Furjan, marking a significant milestone for the award-winning project that is scheduled for handover in Q4 2027.

The ground-breaking reinforces Arista's commitment to delivering on its promises while signalling unwavering confidence in the UAE's long-term growth story. At a time when regional uncertainty has prompted caution across industries, Arista has maintained construction momentum across its portfolio, reflecting the same resilience, optimism and future-focused outlook championed by the UAE's leadership.

Construction at Wadi Villas by Arista has reached nearly 70% completion, with close to 20% additional construction completed over the past three months, underscoring the developer's ability to execute consistently and maintain project timelines without interruption; on track for handover later this year.

The commencement of HQ now builds on that delivery track record, strengthening Arista's position as one of the UAE's emerging design-led developers that combines architectural excellence with execution certainty.

"Breaking ground on HQ is more than a construction milestone. It reflects our conviction in the UAE's future and celebrates an over-subscribed commercial development that is already making its mark in the boutique office segment.," said Sajal Garg, Co-founder of Arista Properties. "We have always been committed to a long-term vision in the UAE and will continue investing in projects that contribute to the country's evolving urban landscape while creating enduring value for businesses and investors."

Designed by John R Harris, Dubai's master planners and architects of the iconic Dubai World Trade Center, HQ was sold out even before Dubai witnessed the project in the market. With 48 Grade A Offices across 7 Floors and an entire floor dedicated to amenities, this LEED Gold certified building is a boutique commercial development offering Fortune 500 level services.

Alongside the ground-breaking, Arista Properties announced HQ Elite, an elevated concept boutique office, offering a premium collection of suites that will serve as a defining feature across future commercial developments by Arista. Developed in response to growing demand for more refined and efficient commercial spaces, HQ Elite will introduce a new tier of office ownership for businesses, entrepreneurs and investors seeking exclusivity beyond convention.

"HQ was always envisioned as more than a commercial development. It was designed to redefine the modern workplace. With HQ Elite, we are taking that vision even further by creating a selective collection of office spaces for businesses that require distinction, along with exceptional quality and Grade A commercial standards. HQ Elite represents our most refined commercial offering to date,” said Mudit Jain, Co-founder of Arista Properties.

HQ was introduced to the market with the same philosophy that has come to define Arista Properties—creating boutique developments characterised by design-led architecture, highly efficient layouts, and strategic locations within high-growth communities.

With HQ, Arista became one of the first developers to introduce a dedicated premium office development in Al Furjan, contributing to the area's evolution into a vibrant mixed-use destination where businesses can thrive alongside established residential communities.

The development also reflects a broader shift in the UAE's commercial real estate landscape. As business activity expands beyond traditional central business districts, emerging micro-markets are increasingly becoming self-sustaining commercial hubs. The future of work is no longer defined solely by working from home or commuting to the city centre, but by working closer to where people live. This evolution is driving demand for thoughtfully designed, high-quality office spaces within thriving neighbourhoods such as Al Furjan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Lakes Towers and other fast-growing communities, bringing workplaces closer to talent, clients and everyday life.

With construction now underway, Arista Properties continues to demonstrate that disciplined execution, thoughtful design and long-term confidence remain at the heart of its growth strategy, reinforcing its reputation as a developer committed not only to creating exceptional buildings but also to shaping the future of real estate in the UAE.

About Arista Properties

Arista Properties is a boutique real estate developer redefining residential and commercial experiences in the UAE through design-led developments, architectural excellence and a commitment to quality. Founded on the belief that every project should combine thoughtful design with long-term value, the company focuses on creating highly efficient, premium developments in strategically located, high-growth communities. From award-winning commercial concepts to distinctive residential addresses, Arista Properties is building a portfolio that reflects its vision of shaping future-ready spaces where people can live, work and thrive. For more information: https://www.aristaproperties.com/