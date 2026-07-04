Two years of dedication and engineering excellence earn Saudi students a place among leading international university teams

Initiative supports the development of future talent in marine technology and the Kingdom’s growing blue economy

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Johnson Controls Arabia (JCA), a global leader in smart, sustainable building technologies and energy efficiency solutions, celebrated a landmark achievement by a team of engineering students from King Abdulaziz University (KAU), who secured 7th place among 35 university teams from around the world at the MATE ROV World Championship 2026, following the completion of the international underwater robotics competition held in Canada. The team also became the first university team from the Gulf to reach this stage of the competition, marking a regional milestone in one of the most challenging student engineering championships.

Supported by JCA throughout their development journey, the students designed and built an advanced remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) and its control system before representing Saudi Arabia alongside leading university teams from around the world.

The MATE ROV Competition brings together university teams from across the globe to design, build, and operate underwater robots that address real-world marine engineering and ocean exploration challenges. It is widely recognized for preparing future talent for emerging industries by integrating engineering design, problem-solving, and entrepreneurial thinking.

The achievement follows two years of preparation, during which the students continuously refined their ROV, strengthened its control system, enhanced its engineering design, and overcame technical and project challenges. Their determination earned them a place among leading international university teams, showcasing the capabilities of young Saudi engineers on the global stage.

The milestone also comes at a time when marine technologies are playing an increasingly important role in supporting economic growth and innovation. As the home of Saudi Arabia’s largest port, Jeddah continues to serve as a strategic gateway for regional and international trade. At the same time, remotely operated underwater vehicles are becoming valuable tools across marine industries, supporting applications such as underwater infrastructure inspection, offshore maintenance, scientific research, and environmental monitoring. Developing Saudi expertise in these technologies contributes to building the skills needed for the Kingdom’s emerging blue economy.

“Seeing this team represent Saudi Arabia on the global stage has been a source of pride for all of us,” said Dr. Mohanad AlShaikh, CEO of JCA. “Their achievement is the result of hard work, curiosity, and determination. They have shown what young Saudi engineers can accomplish when they are given the opportunity to innovate, solve real engineering challenges, and compete internationally. We are proud to have supported their journey.”

As part of its broader efforts to develop future talent, JCA has engaged more than 10,000 students through educational partnerships, factory visits, hackathons, and technical learning initiatives, introducing young Saudis to careers in engineering, advanced manufacturing, sustainability, and smart building technologies at the YORK Manufacturing Complex. This is part of JCA’s wider CSR and sustainability agenda, which places strong emphasis on education, innovation, and community empowerment. Through initiatives such as the Future Industrialists Initiative, the company continues to inspire and equip the next generation of engineers and innovators across the Kingdom.