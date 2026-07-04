Doha, Qatar – Ahlibank Q.P.S.C. has announced the publication of its first standalone Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, marking an important milestone in the Bank’s sustainability journey.

Marking a significant milestone in Ahlibank’s sustainability journey, the report reflects the Bank’s transition from ESG ambition to structured implementation and confirms that the Bank’s portfolio demonstrates strong climate resilience, supported by prudent diversification and limited concentration in sectors most exposed to climate-related risks. To support the continued integration of ESG considerations into decision-making, Ahlibank also established a dedicated ESG Unit, activated a cross-functional ESG Working Group, and formed a C-Suite ESG Committee. During 2025, Ahlibank significantly advanced its climate-risk management capabilities by measuring financed emissions across more than 92% of its portfolio, conducting NGFS-aligned climate scenario analysis, and completing comprehensive ESG risk and materiality assessments.

The publication of Ahlibank’s inaugural standalone ESG Report reinforces the Bank’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and proactive sustainability disclosure, while helping prepare the organisation for evolving sustainability reporting expectations and future regulatory requirements.

Hassan Ahmed Al Efrangi, Chief Executive Officer of Ahlibank, said: “The publication of this report marks an important step in Ahlibank’s evolution as a responsible financial institution. Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important consideration in how capital is allocated, risks are managed, and long-term value is created. As Qatar advances its economic diversification and sustainability ambitions under Qatar National Vision 2030, we believe banks have a responsibility not only to support this transition, but to channel capital, manage risk, and create the conditions for sustainable growth. Our focus now is on building sustainable finance capabilities, strengthening climate resilience, and ensuring that sustainability becomes an integral part of how we serve our customers, support businesses, and contribute to the country’s future growth.”

The report also reflects the significant progress made in strengthening the Bank’s preparedness for evolving sustainability reporting expectations and regulatory requirements. Through designed governance, and reporting capabilities, Ahlibank has established the foundations needed to support future sustainability disclosures and continued ESG integration across the organisation. The Bank also advanced the development of its Sustainable Finance Framework and increased its allocation to sustainable investments. Sustainable bonds represented 12% of corporate exposures, while green bonds accounted for 4% of sovereign exposures, demonstrating Ahlibank’s commitment to integrating sustainability into financing and investment decisions. These efforts mark an important step in supporting the transition to a more sustainable economy while creating long-term value for stakeholders.

In addition to strengthening governance and climate-risk management capabilities, Ahlibank continued to create positive social and economic impact across Qatar. During 2025, the Bank generated QAR 1.57 billion in direct economic value and invested more than QAR 22 million in community initiatives supporting healthcare, social welfare, workforce development, sports, and community empowerment. The Bank also continued supporting entrepreneurship and private-sector growth through dedicated SME financing programmes, including its participation in Qatar Development Bank’s Tamkeen programme.

The report reflects a foundational year in Ahlibank’s ESG journey, during which the Bank strengthened the governance, risk management, data, and reporting capabilities needed to support a more structured approach to sustainability. Through enhanced climate-risk assessments and portfolio analysis, Ahlibank has strengthened its understanding of climate-related risks and opportunities while gaining greater confidence in the resilience of its portfolio. These foundations will support the continued integration of ESG considerations across the Bank’s operations and decision-making processes, while strengthening its reporting and measurement capabilities to meet evolving sustainability and stakeholder expectations, as well as future regulatory requirements.

The report also highlights Ahlibank’s continued focus on transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct through enhanced sustainability disclosures aligned with recognised international frameworks, including SASB, UNGC and PCAF while establishing the foundational elements required for future implementation of IFRS S1 and S2. It further reflects the Bank’s investment in human capital development through 4,877 hours of employee training, alongside robust governance controls, whistleblowing mechanisms, 100% anti-corruption training coverage, and zero reported corruption incidents during the reporting period. Environmentally, the Bank recycled approximately 65% of its operational waste and established its first operational carbon emissions baseline, covering Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions, supporting ongoing efforts to strengthen environmental performance across its operations.

Ahlibank Q.P.S.C. is a Qatari-owned financial institution providing a comprehensive range of retail, private, corporate, international banking, treasury, investment, and brokerage services. Since its establishment in 1983, Ahlibank has remained committed to delivering local, modern, and secure banking solutions while providing customers with a simple and personalised banking experience. Through its network of branches, digital banking platforms, and customer-focused services, Ahlibank continues to support economic growth and contribute to the development of Qatar's financial sector.