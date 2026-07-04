Qatar, Doha – TOD by beIN and talabat marked the success of their recent campaign with a photo-op and handshake ceremony between senior representatives from both organisations at beIN headquarters in Doha. Through the campaign, talabat pro customers were given access to FIFA World Cup 2026™ coverage via TOD by beIN, the tournament's official streaming platform in the region.

Pictures from the occasion highlighted a partnership that brought together premium sports streaming, digital convenience and regional fan engagement during one of the world's biggest sporting moments.

The campaign was built around one of the region's biggest sporting moments. The FIFA World Cup 2026™ which marked the first edition of the tournament to feature eight Arab countries, four of which were part of the TOD by beIN and talabat partnership. With matches taking place across unconventional viewing hours for MENA audiences, the campaign responded with an equally unconventional partnership, combining TOD by beIN's premium and personalised football streaming experience with talabat's on-demand convenience.

Activated across eight MENA markets—the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Iraq—the campaign saw talabat roll out a full-funnel, multi-channel activation. On the PR front, the campaign generated nearly 1,000 editorial and social mentions across the region, reaching an audience of more than 214 million. This was supported by bilingual communications, high-visibility in-app placements, and large-scale outbound digital reach.

CRM and email supported direct customer engagement, while regional and local-market social content extended the campaign organically across TikTok and Instagram. Influencer partnerships in Kuwait, Jordan and Egypt added local advocacy, while out-of-home and radio placements across Gulf markets anchored the campaign in the physical environment. Each channel was localised for its market while contributing to one synchronised regional campaign moment.

Jeremy Doutte, Chief Operations Officer, talabat, said: "Matchday during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ looks different for fans across our region. People are gathering around screens at unusual hours, and they want everything else taken care of so they can focus on the game. This partnership allowed us to meet customers in that exact moment, pairing the best football streaming experience with the convenience our customers already trust us for. Seeing talabat pro become part of how fans across eight markets experienced this tournament is exactly the kind of relevance we set out to build."

He added: "What stood out most was how quickly customers responded. Selling out within five days told us we had found a genuine point of need, not just a marketing moment. We're proud of what this partnership delivered for our customers, and we see it as a strong foundation for how talabat continues to show up around the cultural moments that matter most to people across MENA."

The collaboration also reflected strong operational synergy between both brands, spanning rights clearances, backend platform access, creative alignment, campaign timelines and strategic guidance from TOD by beIN on decoding a football-led marketing approach for talabat. Campaign visibility was further amplified through talabat advertising on TOD by beIN, supported by server-side dynamic ad insertion that enabled seamless, tailored brand integration within the streaming experience without disrupting the fan journey.

The results reflected strong consumer appetite for the offer. According to TOD by beIN, 99 per cent of customers who redeemed the offer streamed content on TOD by beIN, with 70 per cent watching a match on the same day they redeemed their subscription.

Peter Mrkic, Managing Director, TOD by beIN MENA, said: "This partnership with talabat demonstrated the power of bringing together two digital-first platforms with a shared understanding of today's regional audience. The FIFA World Cup 2026™ has been one of the most personalised football experiences ever for fans, and through this collaboration, we were able to make that experience even more accessible, flexible and relevant to how people actually watch, order, gather and engage today."

He added: "For TOD by beIN, the campaign helped us reach fans across key MENA markets at a moment of peak football passion. For talabat, it created a direct and timely connection with customers around matchday behaviour. This is exactly the kind of partnership that delivers value for both brands while enhancing the overall fan experience."

The campaign underscores the growing power of cross-platform partnerships in shaping how regional audiences experience major sporting moments. By combining live football, food delivery and market-specific activations, TOD by beIN and talabat moved beyond visibility to drive direct engagement.

The handshake ceremony marked the successful conclusion of the campaign while reinforcing the strong collaboration between TOD by beIN and talabat, with both brands looking to explore future opportunities to engage digital-first audiences across MENA.

About talabat:

talabat is the leading everyday app in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other everyday essentials from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, serving over seven million monthly active customers as of December 2025. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and in December 2024 successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to continuously enhance its platform, expand its ecosystem, and drive innovation. With a strong network of partners and riders, talabat connects customers to what they need, when they need it-powering everyday convenience across the region.

About TOD by beIN

TOD by beIN brings premium sports and entertainment content to viewers across the MENA region. The platform offers premium Arabic, Turkish, International, Blockbuster, and Children’s Entertainment content including titles from leading Western Studios. TOD by beIN is also the leading sports streaming platform for MENA, with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Turkish Super Lig, UEFA Europa League, FIFA World Cup 2026TM , Formula 1, NBA, ONE Championship, Davis Cup, ATP Tour and all four Grand Slams among the notable ones. Learn more about TOD TV: www.TOD.TV

For more information and to explore media opportunities, please contact: media@tod.tv