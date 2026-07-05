Kuwait City: In a new achievement that reflects its leadership in Kuwait’s banking sector, Gulf Bank announced that it has won two prestigious awards from Asian Banking & Finance 2026: the Branch Innovation Award and the Gen Z Product Award. This recognition further reinforces the Bank’s position as one of the leading banks combining innovation, sustainability, and youth empowerment.

The Branch Innovation Award comes in recognition of Gulf Bank’s efforts to transform its branches into sustainable, environmentally friendly spaces that adopt the latest digital technologies and align with future aspirations. This comes as part of a plan that covers many of the Bank’s branches across Kuwait. The award also affirms that innovation at Gulf Bank is not merely an option, but a way of working that is reflected in every aspect of its operations and services.

The newly designed branches feature a modern concept that combines comfort and ease of use, with a strong focus on environmental sustainability through the use of clean energy, reduced paper consumption, and the provision of eco-friendly spaces. This reflects Gulf Bank’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience, making branch visits a smoother and more enjoyable journey toward the future, supported by integrated digital services that enable customers to complete their transactions quickly and flexibly.

The Gen Z Product Award recognizes the Bank’s success in offering innovative banking products tailored to young customers, particularly the red account and the red Plus prepaid card, giving this important segment access to exclusive offers and discounts that help them manage their spending smartly.

Gulf Bank offers young customers the red account, a savings account designed for students and youth aged 15 to 25. The account has no minimum opening balance and comes with the red Plus prepaid card, which gives young customers 5,000 welcome Gulf Points when transferring their student allowance. New joiners can also benefit from a KD 50 fuel voucher from Oula, in addition to a range of exclusive benefits, including 50% daily discounts on cinema tickets and discounts at selected restaurants and retailers.

This international recognition reflects Gulf Bank’s ongoing commitment to innovation and youth empowerment. It also confirms that the Bank’s strategy places Gen Z at the heart of its future vision, empowering young customers to achieve their ambitions and remain at the forefront, while ensuring that its new branches serve as a model for sustainability and innovation.

Founded in Singapore in 2006, Asian Banking & Finance is a specialized platform that tracks developments across the banking and financial sector in Asia. The institution organizes annual awards programs covering innovation, technology, management, and excellence in banking services. These awards aim to highlight leading banks that are driving meaningful transformation in the banking industry.

About Gulf Bank:

Gulf Bank is one of the leading conventional banks in Kuwait with KD 8.0 billion in total assets as of 31 March 2026 and provides a wide range of services including consumer banking, wholesale banking, treasury, and financial services through its large network of 45 branches and over 260 ATMs in Kuwait.

For more information, please visit www.e-gulfbank.com