NBK Wealth, the region’s leading wealth management group, has been named Kuwait’s Best for Next-Gen 2026 by Euromoney, the leading global financial publication, as part of its 2026 Private Banking Awards.

This recognition reflects NBK Wealth’s excellence in spreading awareness of the value of investment among future generations and equipping them with the skills they need to manage their wealth in the future with extreme professionalism, through its exclusive educational program “Generation W”, which targets the sons and daughters of the group’s senior private banking clients.

The award recognizes institutions that have proven themselves as exemplary providers of services and engagement for younger family members. Such services include, but are not limited to, innovative events and content, and values-driven investment solutions.

It also recognizes institutions that demonstrate true development of meaningful connections between next-generation clientele and their family wealth, as well as excellence in creating tailored programmes that bridge generational gaps.

The program is a comprehensive educational experience carefully designed by NBK Wealth Group to provide participants with a deep and thorough understanding of the world of wealth management, through expert-led sessions, real-world case studies, and interactive workshops based on the latest data and research, along with cultural activities and nature adventures that aim to build long relationships and enhance critical thinking, as well as widen both the personal and professional horizons of the participants.

Euromoney’s Private Banking Awards are among the most prestigious global awards programs in the wealth management and private banking industry. The awards recognize institutions that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the sector, with winners selected based on rigorous criteria that include strong growth, strategic initiatives, and digital excellence.

NBK Wealth’s role extends beyond seeking to help clients grow their wealth. The Group strives to be the trusted partner and preferred choice in wealth management by delivering innovative, specialized, and comprehensive solutions that evolve with clients’ needs, seek to create lasting value, and generate meaningful impact. Through this approach, NBK Wealth seeks to help clients build enduring legacies that can be preserved and passed on to future generations.

About NBK Wealth

NBK Wealth is a locally leading wealth management institution, one of the largest in the region, and a cornerstone of NBK Group, one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East. This provides it with a strong foundation and extensive experience in local, regional, and global markets. It also has a broad geographic presence across nine cities in five countries, offering a comprehensive range of services.

The Group follows an approach focused on providing customized solutions tailored to each client's needs, seeking to meet the unique financial objectives of Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals and institutions. It also offers a comprehensive suite of private banking and wealth management services, including wealth planning, portfolio management, and specialized advisory services in areas such as family offices, real estate, cash and credit management, offshore trusts, and wills.

NBK Wealth is distinguished by its focus on understanding each client's unique financial goals and designing customized strategies that aim to maximize returns while effectively managing risk.

It is worth noting that NBK Wealth is a brand registered under the name of National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P (“NBK”), for use by the Asset Management business of, among other NBK group entities, Watani Investment Company K.S.C.C. , a leading investment firm and its affiliates worldwide, combined with the Private Banking services of NBK worldwide.

For more information about the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026, please visit:

https://www.euromoney.com/awards/private-banking-awards/