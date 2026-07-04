Riyadh, KSA – BARQ Systems, a leading regional provider specializing in Automation, Data & AI services, alongside managed cybersecurity and IT infrastructure, today announced its partnership with ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention. This collaboration is designed to accelerate the adoption of AI and intelligent automation for organizations across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

As organizations across the region shift toward AI-first strategies, the need to move beyond traditional processes to intelligent, self-optimizing operations has become critical. Through this partnership, BARQ Systems will enable enterprises to harness the ServiceNow AI Platform to transform complex workflows into AI-driven insights, unifying operations with AI and machine learning to maximize productivity across IT, customer service, HR, and beyond.

This initiative directly supports regional movements toward digital government, smart enterprises, and operational excellence. By integrating ServiceNow’s world-class automation solutions, BARQ Systems provides a partnership that combines deep technical expertise with the ability to deliver measurable, business-aligned outcomes for some of the region’s most demanding and regulated industries.

Furthermore, the partnership focuses on the seamless integration of data from existing applications. By feeding real-time data into the ServiceNow AI Platform, BARQ Systems will power AI agents to execute complex work tasks with precision, moving beyond simple chat to actual functional execution.

"The conversation has shifted from simple automation to the strategic implementation of AI," said Mahmoud Soliman, CEO and Founder of BARQ Systems. "By partnering with ServiceNow, we are bringing a world-class AI platform to our clients, enabling them to turn data into action and accelerate their digital agendas. We are helping MENA enterprises put AI to work where it matters most."

The partnership reinforces BARQ Systems’ position as a mature services provider, capable of supporting organizations in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, as well as the wider MENA region, as they build more agile and resilient infrastructures. Together, BARQ Systems and ServiceNow are enabling organizations to be future-ready by transforming siloed processes into integrated, automated digital workflows.

BARQ Systems continues to expand its portfolio, offering MENA organizations access to a proven partner capable of supporting digital transformation at every stage of the lifecycle.

About BARQ Systems

BARQ Systems is a leading regional technology solutions provider in the MENA region, delivering advanced managed services, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and IT infrastructure solutions. For more than 30 years, BARQ has partnered with enterprises and public sector organizations to design, implement, and sustain innovative solutions that empower growth. Our commitment extends beyond technology, as we strive to create lasting value, cultivate strong relationships, and drive progress for our customers, partners, and the communities we serve.

For more information, contact: info@barqsystems.com, or visit: www.barqsystems.com/about-barq

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