Muscat: The ahli Islamic Money Market Fund, managed by ahlibank Asset Management, has surpassed OMR 100 million in assets under management, marking a significant milestone in the Fund’s growth journey and reinforcing its position as the Sultanate’s largest Islamic money market fund.

The milestone reflects sustained confidence from a diversified investor base comprising individual, wealth-management and institutional investors. It also highlights growing demand for professionally managed Sharia-compliant liquidity solutions that combine capital preservation, daily liquidity and prudent return generation.

The Fund’s continued growth has been supported by its disciplined investment approach and consistent performance. As of 31 May 2026, the Fund’s running yield stood at 4.6%, while its annualized return was 4.7% over six months, 4.6% over 12 months and 4.8% since inception. The Fund continues to maintain a strong focus on liquidity, portfolio quality and risk management.

Commenting on the milestone, Hanaa Mohammed Al Kharusi, Senior General Manager – Wholesale Banking at ahlibank, said:

“Surpassing OMR 100 million in assets under management is an important endorsement of the confidence investors place in the Fund and in ahlibank’s Islamic asset-management capabilities. Investors are increasingly seeking solutions that offer liquidity, professional oversight and alignment with their values. The Fund’s continued growth reflects its relevance as a flexible and well-managed solution for individual, wealth-management and institutional investors alike.”

Noora Sabah Jawad Sultan, Chairperson of the ahli Islamic Money Market Fund, added:

“This achievement has been built on a disciplined investment framework centered on capital preservation, liquidity and prudent return generation. Each investment is supported by rigorous due diligence, robust risk-management processes and comprehensive Sharia oversight. This approach has enabled the Fund to maintain high standards of portfolio quality and consistency while continuing to deliver value to investors across varying market conditions.”

The ahli Islamic Money Market Fund is an open-ended Sharia-compliant fund designed to provide investors with access to a diversified portfolio of short-term Islamic financial instruments. Its investment universe includes high-quality Sukuk with residual maturities of less than one year, Murabaha, Wakala, Ijara and other eligible money-market instruments denominated in GCC currencies and US dollars.

With daily dealing, no lock-up period and a focus on liquidity preservation, the Fund provides investors with a flexible alternative to conventional short-term deposit and call-account solutions. Available in both OMR and USD, it is designed to support a range of cash-management, wealth-preservation and short-term investment objectives while maintaining adherence to its Sharia-compliant investment mandate.

The OMR 100 million milestone follows the Fund’s earlier achievement of surpassing OMR 50 million in assets under management within its first year of operation. It further demonstrates ahlibank’s commitment to expanding the range and depth of investment solutions available to investors in Oman.

For subscription enquiries and further information, please contact ahlibank Asset Management at amd@ahlibank.om.