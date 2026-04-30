Artefact is also expanding its Google Cloud partnership with the launch of a dedicated Gemini Enterprise practice, accelerating enterprise adoption of agentic AI through Gemini Enterprise, Vertex AI, and advanced AI agent deployment capabilities.

Dubai, UAE - Artefact, a leading global consultancy in data and artificial intelligence, announced that it has received the 2026 Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence Partner of the Year Award for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, recognizing its role in delivering scalable, production-grade AI solutions across industries. In the Middle East, this recognition reflects Artefact’s growing contribution to some of the region’s most complex, large-scale AI deployments, delivered in close collaboration with Google Cloud.

“The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. “We are proud to name Artefact a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year.”

Artefact has been working with Google Cloud across a wide range of sectors in the Middle East, including giga-projects, public sector entities, telecommunications, financial services, and insurance. This collaboration has focused on building AI platforms powered by Gemini Enterprise and Vertex AI, deploying agentic AI systems that deliver business impact, and enabling organizations to democratize access to data through intuitive “talk to your data” and insight generation tools. These efforts have also extended to generative AI applications for policy development, knowledge management, and customer experience transformation, alongside comprehensive training and change management programs to support long-term adoption.

Rahul Arya, Managing Partner and CEO of Artefact Middle East, Southeast Asia, and India, said: “We are seeing a clear shift in the region from AI experimentation to execution at scale. Organizations are no longer asking what AI can do, but how it can be embedded into their operations to deliver real business outcomes. Our work with Google Cloud is focused on making that transition a reality, whether by improving productivity, streamlining operations, or enabling faster and more informed decision-making. This recognition reflects the impact we are delivering together across the Middle East.”

Artefact further announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud in AI with the launch of a dedicated Gemini Enterprise practice, designed to help organizations accelerate their transformation in the agentic AI era. As an AI-native technology partner, Artefact is leveraging Gemini Enterprise, Vertex AI, and Google Cloud’s Gemini models to build, test, and deploy advanced agentic solutions for joint customers. Through this expansion, Artefact is strengthening its technical collaboration with Google Cloud experts to rapidly develop and industrialize vetted, production-ready agents, while ensuring all solutions meet enterprise-grade governance, security, and deployment standards.

As Artefact expands its MENA footprint, this award solidifies its role as a key player in the region’s AI ecosystem. By integrating its end-to-end AI consulting and technical expertise with Google Cloud’s infrastructure, Artefact remains committed to translating global breakthroughs into localized, sovereign solutions that drive national digital agendas and long-term economic transformation across the Middle East.

About Artefact

Artefact is a leading global consulting company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of data and AI to positively impact people and organizations. We specialize in AI and data-driven transformation, delivering tangible business results across the entire enterprise value chain. With deep expertise in data science, data engineering, and emerging AI technologies, Artefact provides comprehensive, industry-specific solutions tailored to the needs of both public and private sector clients.

Headquartered in Paris, Artefact is trusted by the world’s most recognized brands and institutions, including Coca-Cola, Samsung, L'Oréal, Sanofi, Carrefour, LVMH.

In the Middle East, Artefact works with leading organizations such as Malomatia in Qatar, Ministry of Tourism in Saudi, Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), Riyadh Air, Mobily, Insurance Authority, Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), Qiddiya, Abdul Latif Jameel Group, Thiqah, and Remat Advanced Industries as well as Dubai Land Department (DLD), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DTCM), Wasl, Nakheel, Damac, Jumeirah Group, Fly Dubai, and Emirates.

www.artefact.com

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