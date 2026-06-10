A next‑generation connectivity model designed to enhance operational efficiency and real‑time performance

Muscat, Sultanate of Oman – Amid the rapid global transformations reshaping the logistics sector, modern technologies , particularly 5G networks, smart solutions, and real‑time connectivity , have become central to enhancing supply chain efficiency and strengthening the reliability of port operations. Today, advanced communication networks and digital solutions serve as a fundamental pillar in enabling automation, improving the management of movement and equipment, and accelerating data‑driven decision‑making. These advancements contribute to boosting productivity and enhancing the competitiveness of ports regionally and globally.

Building on the vital role of technology in advancing the logistics ecosystem, Omantel, the leading provider of telecommunications and integrated technology solutions in the Sultanate of Oman, partnered with the Port of Salalah to implement Oman’s first‑of‑its‑kind Managed Private 5G Network, marking a significant milestone in the country’s digital transformation journey. The project will support the port’s ongoing automation program and further strengthen Omantel’s role as a national enabler of advanced digital infrastructure across Oman’s logistics and maritime sectors.

Omantel will deploy a dedicated 5G Standalone private core supported by upgraded mobile sites to ensure robust coverage across the port. The solution includes ruggedized customer premises equipment designed for harsh industrial conditions, along with 600 SIMs provisioned with monthly data allowances to support the port’s extensive device ecosystem. The network will be delivered as a fully managed service with 99.9% availability, supported by Omantel’s Network Operations Center and dedicated Business Call Center, ensuring continuous monitoring and rapid response capabilities.

The Port of Salalah is advancing its digital transformation strategy to improve productivity and competitiveness. As part of this effort, the port requires a high‑availability communication network capable of supporting hundreds of simultaneous connections, maintaining local survivability, and integrating seamlessly with existing operational systems. Omantel’s Managed Private Network solution is engineered to meet these requirements, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for critical port operations and enabling real‑time data exchange across cranes, vehicles, equipment, and workforce applications.

International best‑practices across global ports have demonstrated the growing role of advanced technologies in automating operational processes, resulting in productivity increases of up to 30% and reductions in operational costs by 30%. These advancements have also strengthened ports' contribution to national GDPs, driven by the multiplier effect of technology across the broader ecosystem of stakeholders involved in port operations.

Commenting on the partnership, Steven Yoogalingam, the CEO of the Port of Salalah, said, This collaboration with Omantel represents an important milestone in our journey toward becoming one of the most advanced and efficient ports in the region. As we continue to modernize our operations and embrace automation, reliable and high‑performance connectivity becomes essential to our success. The 5G private network will allow us to validate new capabilities, enhance real‑time decision‑making, and strengthen the resilience of our operations. We are pleased to partner with Omantel on this project and look forward to unlocking new opportunities for innovation and growth.”

On his part, Aladdin bin Abdullah Bait Fadhil, Chief Executive Officer of Omantel, stated, “Our Partnership with the Port of Salalah is a tangible demonstration of Omantel’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation across Oman’s logistics sector. Through the deployment of advanced private 5G infrastructure, we are enabling smarter operations, greater efficiency and sustainable growth while empowering people with technologies and capabilities needed to thrive in a digital economy. This project reflects our vision to be the digital enabler of choice, driving innovation, strengthening national competitiveness, and supporting long-term economic resilience.”

He added that this first‑of‑its‑kind technology deployment in Oman highlights Omantel’s leadership in delivering advanced private 5G network solutions that support vital national industries and enhance their readiness for digital transformation. He emphasized that such projects align with the Sultanate’s strategic direction toward building a more competitive, knowledge‑based economy powered by innovation and emerging technologies.

The success of this project will lay the foundation for broader adoption of private 5G networks across Oman’s ports, logistics hubs, and industrial zones. This aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which prioritizes innovation, competitiveness, and the development of smart, automated industries.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to different consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its customers and strives to always exceed their expectations. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.

For more information, please contact:

Muna Al Mamari

Manager Digital Press & Media

Omantel

Email: muna.maamri@omantel.om