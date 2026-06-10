Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Foulath Holding, an industrial holding company with major steel investments, and the parent company of Bahrain Steel and SULB, organized a national event to sign the Pledge of Loyalty and Allegiance to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This national initiative reflects the sincere loyalty and deep sense of belonging that the Group’s employees and leadership hold towards Bahrain’s wise leadership. It also reaffirms their continued support for the Kingdom’s comprehensive development journey under the prosperous reign of His Majesty the King, with the support and guidance of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

During the event, a dedicated platform was established for participants to sign the pledge, expressing their pride in the security, stability, and progress enjoyed by the Kingdom of Bahrain. Participants also reaffirmed their commitment to contributing to the Kingdom’s economic and industrial development and supporting its position as a leading regional and global industrial hub.

On this occasion, Mr. Meshary Al-Judaimi, Chairman of Foulath Holding, stated: "The remarkable progress and prosperity witnessed by the Kingdom of Bahrain are the result of the visionary leadership of His Majesty the King. Through his wisdom and foresight, Bahrain has become a model of development, stability, and economic advancement. As a Gulf-based industrial group headquartered in Bahrain, we are proud to renew our loyalty and commitment to this nation and to continue contributing to its ambitious development journey and industrial growth."

Mr Al-Judaimi added: "Bahrain has established itself as a leading investment and industrial destination in the region, providing an environment that has enabled the Group’s growth and success over the years. We remain committed to investing in the future of industry and supporting the Kingdom’s sustainable development objectives."

For his part, Mr. Dilip George, Group Chief Executive Officer of Foulath Holding, said: "This national initiative reflects the strong sense of belonging shared by all members of the Group towards the Kingdom of Bahrain and its wise leadership. We extend our sincere appreciation for the Kingdon’s forward-looking industrial policies which have created a supportive environment for industries to compete globally. We are proud that Foulath’s companies form part of Bahrain’s industrial success story and remain committed to working alongside national stakeholders to support the Kingdom’s economic aspirations, advancing industrial excellence and contributing to Bahrain’s growth and prosperity.”

Foulath Holding is one of the region’s leading industrial investment groups and is headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Through its strategic investments in the steel sector, including Bahrain Steel and SULB, the Group plays a key role in supporting regional industrial development. Foulath’s shareholder base reflects its strong Gulf identity, comprising Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC), jointly owned by the six GCC member states, alongside Qatar Steel and leading Kuwaiti industrial and investment institutions, underscoring the Group’s contribution to regional economic integration and industrial cooperation.

This initiative forms part of Foulath Holding’s ongoing commitment to national and social responsibility and its dedication to participating in national occasions that strengthen the values of loyalty, belonging, and unity that distinguish the Kingdom of Bahrain.

About Foulath

Established in 2008 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Foulath Holding Group is an investment company dedicated to the sustainable development and growth of the steel industry across the GCC, Middle East, and North Africa. The group operates one of the world’s largest integrated steel complexes spanning 1.7 million square metres, complete with port and jetty facilities.

Foulath manages assets worth over $2.4 billion through its subsidiaries, Bahrain Steel and SULB, producing more than 12 million tonnes of high-quality iron ore pellets and over one million tonnes of structural steel annually. This integrated production model positions Bahrain as a key player in the regional and global steel sector.

As a significant contributor to the national economy, Foulath’s subsidiaries account for nearly 5% of Bahrain’s GDP and approximately 25% of the country’s non-oil exports. The company also plays a crucial role in job creation, with a Bahrainisation rate of around 51% among its workforce.

Committed to environmentally responsible and socially inclusive operations, Foulath embeds principles of sustainability, resource efficiency, and circular economy practices into its business strategy. The group remains focused on advancing sustainable steel production and transitioning towards lower-carbon operations.