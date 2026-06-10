Poznań, Poland And Budapest, Hungary - Corporate banking in the Gulf Cooperation Council is in the middle of a generational digital upgrade cycle. Driven by Vision 2030, Qatar National Vision 2030, UAE banking reform, and open banking mandates across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE, regional banks face sustained pressure to modernise corporate banking experiences to match the standard their retail offerings have set. Today, Espeo Software, a Polish software engineering and consulting firm with 17 years of delivery experience across regulated industries, and Cardinal Kft., the Hungarian developer of the Electra corporate digital banking platform, announce a strategic partnership to address this opportunity directly.

The partnership combines Cardinal's three decades of corporate banking software development - the Electra platform powers a substantial majority of corporate banking transactions in Hungary - with Espeo's senior consulting expertise and active Gulf market presence. Under the partnership, Espeo will provide project management, business analysis, quality assurance, integration consulting, and customer-side delivery for Electra implementations in international markets, with the Gulf as the immediate strategic focus.

The combination is structurally different from a typical software-and-services partnership. Most corporate banking modernisation engagements force buyers to choose between a product vendor without local delivery capacity, or a services firm without proven intellectual property. Espeo and Cardinal offer both, pre-integrated, with European-grade engineering discipline, regional delivery capability, and a commercial framework that aligns incentives across both sides from the first conversation through deployment.

“We are announcing this partnership at a moment when Gulf corporate banks want to move faster than ever,” said Przemysław Koper, CEO of Espeo Software. “Cardinal brings a product that has been hardened in one of Europe's most demanding corporate banking environments - the European Union is a market where corporate clients mandate the software their banks must support. Espeo brings the consulting depth and regional presence to help bring this experience to the Gulf.”

“Cardinal's international growth strategy is built on bringing the Electra platform to markets that share the corporate banking complexity of our Hungarian heritage clients,” said István Gyimesi, Managing Director of Cardinal Kft. “Espeo is the right partner for the Gulf - they understand the regulatory landscape, they speak the language of senior bank stakeholders, and they have the senior consulting bench to deliver at the standard regional banks expect. This is a joint go-to-market, not a referral arrangement.”

The partnership formalises a working relationship that began in 2025 with joint development of an international pipeline across Central Asia and the Gulf, joint product training completed in January 2026, and the first joint client engagements already in motion. Both companies confirm that the next phase will include joint conference presence in the region, co-developed thought leadership on Gulf corporate banking modernisation, and a joint webinar planned for the second half of 2026.

About Espeo Software

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Poznań, Poland, Espeo Software is a senior heavy software engineering and consulting firm serving regulated industries - banking, capital markets, fintech, real estate, and public sector - across Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia-Pacific. Espeo is one of two Hyperledger Fabric Service Providers in Europe and a founding member of the Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust. The company has delivered 300+ enterprise projects across four continents.

www.espeo.eu

About Cardinal Kft.

Headquartered in Budapest, Hungary, Cardinal Számítástechnikai Kft. is the developer and provider of the Electra electronic banking platform, which has been deployed across the Hungarian banking sector for more than 30 years and powers a substantial majority of Hungarian corporate banking transactions. www.cardinal.hu · www.electra.hu

Media Contacts

Espeo Software

Maciej Homann, Growth Manager

maciej.homann@espeo.eu

Cardinal Kft.

Robert Nemcsics, Head of Growth

nemcsics.robert@cardinal.hu