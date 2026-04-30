Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Mai Dubai, the leading bottled water company, has successfully completed an enterprise-wide automation programme using the Kissflow low-code, no-code platform. In just two years since deployment, the company has digitalised and automated 96 critical operational processes, all developed in-house without vendor dependency. This has significantly reduced manual workloads, accelerated turnaround times, and improved overall business agility.

Adrian D’Cunha, Head of Information Technology at Mai Dubai said, “We have always been committed to building a digital-first organisation. While our ERP system remains central to our operations, many of our challenges exist around it, not within it. We recognised that a low-code, no-code platform would allow us to rapidly build and customise applications, integrate data across systems, and digitise workflows without disrupting our core SAP environment.”

Operating with a lean IT team, Mai Dubai moved at remarkable speed following implementation of Kissflow’s low-code, no-code platform in November 2024. Within months, the company began rapidly scaling automation, going on to build 96 processes spanning sales order creation, invoice approvals, discount approvals, and a wide range of workflows that previously relied on manual intervention or fragmented systems.

A standout example of this capability is Mai Dubai’s fleet management system. Rather than investing in a separate, off-the-shelf solution, the company designed and deployed a fully functional fleet management system using Kissflow’s workflow and application-building capabilities. This not only reduced costs and implementation timelines, but also ensured the system was tailored precisely to Mai Dubai’s complex and expansive operations, demonstrating the platform’s ability to replace traditional enterprise applications.

The impact has been substantial. By eliminating repetitive tasks and streamlining approvals, Mai Dubai has reduced process cycle times by up to 50%. This has not only improved internal efficiency but also enhanced experiences for customers and partners, enabling faster order processing, more responsive approvals, and greater operational transparency across the value chain.

Beyond automation, the platform has empowered business users to take ownership of innovation. Beyond large-scale systems such as fleet management, the platform has also enabled rapid innovation at the micro level. An example is the company’s merchandising system, which was conceptualised, built, and deployed in just 45 minutes. This demonstrates the speed and flexibility that low-code development can unlock.

“Kissflow bridged the gap between speed, efficiency, and governance for us. What started as a simple approval workflow evolved into a full-fledged application platform—deployed in weeks, scaled internally without third parties, and even extended to vendors. From building workflows in hours to launching a live merchandising module in 45 minutes, Kissflow has truly been a game changer,” D’Cunha said.

Prasanna Rajendra, Vice-President, EMEA at Kissflow added, “What stands out in Mai Dubai’s journey is not just the scale of automation, but the shift in how technology is consumed within the business. This is no longer solely about IT-led transformation — it’s about empowering operational teams to actively build, adapt, and optimize their own workflows, dramatically increasing the speed of execution. By creating a unified digital layer that connects people, processes, and data in real time, Mai Dubai has laid the foundation for a far more responsive and intelligent operating model. As adoption deepens, the value will compound with each new workflow and integration contributing to greater agility, insight, and long-term resilience.”

Today, Mai Dubai is leveraging the platform not just for automation, but as a foundation for data-driven decision-making. By consolidating workflows and integrating data from multiple systems, the company now benefits from real-time insights into its operations. This enhanced visibility is enabling more accurate planning and forecasting, improving resilience, and supporting more informed, proactive decision-making across the business.

As Mai Dubai continues its growth trajectory, its investment in low-code innovation, and its ability to build and scale business-critical systems in-house, positions it to remain agile, efficient, and responsive in an increasingly competitive market.

About Kissflow

Kissflow is the only platform that has both no-code and low-code capabilities. Kissflow's no-code capabilities allow process owners to automate internal business processes on a self-service basis and require no programming knowledge. On the other hand, Kissflow's low-code capabilities allow internal IT teams to build full-fledged business applications. The unified platform enables enterprises to automate all their middle office processes leading to digital transformation. Kissflow bundles an integration module and a lightweight business intelligence and reporting module in the standard platform offering.

Hundreds of global and Fortune 500 brands such as Pepsi, McDermott, Motorola Solutions, and Danone, rely on Kissflow to simplify their work. Kissflow has been featured and recognized by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Everest, Omdia and G2. Founded in 2004, Kissflow is an industry pioneer in the low-code, no-code space for digital operations and has a globally distributed workforce. Learn more at https://kissflow.com/

For additional information, contact: nina@kissflow.com