Cairo – GB Lease & Factoring, a subsidiary of GB Capital, the financial services arm of GB Corp, announced the successful closing of a securitization transaction of part of its leasing portfolio having a total value of EGP 4.16 billion, executed with the support of its sister company, Capital for Securitization The transaction forms part of a multi-issuance securitization program

This milestone is the largest securitization transaction in Egypt’s financial leasing sector in 2025, underscoring GB Lease & Factoring’s leading position in the local market and its sustained growth, while reaffirming its strong role in driving the securitization of non-banking financial activities.

The transaction marks a strategic step for GB Lease & Factoring in strengthening its financing capabilities and diversifying funding sources, in line with the company’s strategy to enhance financial performance and expand its market presence. It also reflects the company’s commitment to achieving accelerated long-term growth and reinforcing its market leadership.

Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Sherif Sabry, Managing Director of GB Lease & Factoring, stated that the successful closing of the company’s tenth securitization transaction, valued at EGP 4.16 billion, clearly reflects the confidence of capital markets and financial institutions in the company’s strong financial position, the quality of its financing portfolio, and its efficiency in risk management and sustainable growth. He added that this transaction is among the largest securitizations of financial leasing activities in the Egyptian market ever, and represents a pivotal step in supporting the company’s expansion plans and strengthening its role as a key financing partner contributing to the national economy.

Mr. Sabry also commended the significant efforts exerted by the company’s team, alongside the fruitful collaboration with strategic partners, emphasizing that this integration was a key factor in the successful completion of the transaction.

Several leading financial institutions played a vital role in the transaction, with the Commercial International Bank (CIB), CI Capital Holding, and Arab African International Bank (AAIB) acting as financial advisors and lead arrangers. The National Bank of Egypt, Commercial International Bank, Suez Canal Bank, Arab African International Bank, and Banque du Caire acted as underwriters.

On the legal advisory front, El-Dreny & Partners provided legal counsel, while MERIS served as the credit rating agency for the transaction, Baker Tilly acted as the financial auditor, and the transaction was executed with the support of GB Lease & Factoring’s sister company, Capital for Securitization

About GB Lease & Factoring

GB Lease & Factoring provides customized financial solutions designed to support the growth and operational needs of businesses across multiple industries. Established in 2008, the company offers a diverse range of financing structures, including long-term financial leasing and short-term working capital solutions through various factoring mechanisms. Over the years, it has evolved into a trusted non-banking financial institution and a key pillar of GB Capital’s financial services portfolio, serving businesses of different sizes and asset classes.

Regulated by and operating under the supervision of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), GB Lease & Factoring delivers comprehensive leasing and factoring solutions spanning direct and structured leasing, sale and leaseback, vendor and supply chain finance, domestic and cross-border factoring, and purchase order financing. Since inception, the company has executed more than EGP 67 billion in financing transactions, disbursed over 2,300 leasing contracts, and served more than 500 clients across more than 38 industries.

About GB Capital

GB Capital is the non-banking financial services arm of GB Corp, offering a diversified portfolio of financial solutions through its subsidiaries across consumer finance, leasing and factoring, car and bus rental, SME financing, real estate finance, insurance, and other financial services. With a strong market presence and a customer-centric approach, GB Capital is committed to supporting financial inclusion, enabling business growth, and delivering sustainable value through innovative, reliable, and integrated financial solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the Egyptian market.

GB Capital’s subsidiaries include GB Lease & Factoring, Drive Finance, GB Auto Rental & Bus Rental, Kredit, Capital for Securitization, and Capital Sukuk. The company also holds strategic investments in MNT-Halan, Bedaya, and Kaf.