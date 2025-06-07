IntelliDent AI, a Dubai-based healthtech company at the forefront of artificial intelligence solutions in dentistry, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Woxsen University’s AI Research Centre, Hyderabad, India. The five-year strategic partnership aims to drive collaborative innovation through joint research, live project exposure, and advanced technical training.

This collaboration is designed to fuel co-innovation, AI-driven entrepreneurship, and cutting-edge research in digital healthcare.

Under this agreement, IntelliDent AI and Woxsen University will engage in joint academic-industry initiatives focused on AI-driven healthcare solutions, consultancy-based projects, and the commercialization of technology innovations.

The MoU outlines cooperation in the following key areas:

Real-World AI Projects : IntelliDent will provide students from Woxsen’s AI Research Centre hands-on exposure to live, real-time projects from the healthcare domain—preparing them to address real-world challenges with AI-driven solutions.

Joint Research & Publications : Both institutions will collaborate on research grants, white papers, product prototypes, and academic publications that shape the future of medical technology.

Entrepreneurship & Product Commercialization : Special focus will be placed on developing products from ideation to market readiness, with guidance on building startups and commercializing AI health tech solutions.

Cross-Training & Knowledge Exchange : Faculty and industry professionals will exchange expertise in best practices, fostering a culture of mutual growth and continuous innovation .

Strategic Awareness Initiatives: Co-hosted awareness programs, leadership bootcamps, and innovation challenges will promote ethical AI, responsible leadership, and entrepreneurship across emerging markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Affaan Shaikh, Founder and CEO of IntelliDent AI, stated:

“This MoU with Woxsen isn’t just about technology, it’s about inspiring a generation of AI leaders who blend deep tech knowledge with entrepreneurial thinking and purpose-driven leadership. By embedding awareness, education, and innovation into every layer of this partnership, we are not only building smarter healthcare systems, but also empowering future changemakers.”

The MoU was signed by Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez, Vice President of Woxsen University, and Mr. Affaan Shaikh, with oversight by Dr. Hemachandran K, Director of the AI Research Centre, and Mr. Khalid Shaikh, Advisor to IntelliDent AI.

This milestone underscores IntelliDent AI’s commitment to shaping global talent in healthcare AI and highlights Woxsen’s ongoing mission to blend business, technology, and innovation through meaningful industry collaborations.

Together, IntelliDent AI and Woxsen University are setting the foundation for impactful, future-forward education—where research, leadership, and real-world problem-solving converge.