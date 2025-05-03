Jeddah: Saudia Group has unveiled its comprehensive plan for the 2025 Hajj Season, announcing its official entry into the Hajj services sector, aiming to redefine the pilgrimage experience.

For the first time, the Group will serve as a full Hajj service provider, marking a new chapter in its commitment to elevating the spiritual journey of pilgrims. Its offerings will now extend far beyond air travel to include a range of innovative services that cater to every aspect of the pilgrim experience. From the initial planning stage to the smallest details at the holy sites, pilgrims will benefit from enhanced support and care.

In line with this vision, Saudia Group will offer more than one million seats over a 74-day period and utilize its fleet of 158 aircraft, capturing 35% of the market share. This commitment aligns with the directives of the Saudi leadership and is supported by collaborations with various government and private entities involved in serving Hajj pilgrims.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said: "Hajj remains one of our top national priorities. This year, we're proud to not only manage air operations at full capacity but to also extend our role to become a direct service provider to pilgrims. Through this expansion, we aim to deliver a holistic experience that meets the highest standards of care and hospitality."

He continued, "We’re investing over SAR 100 million in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites to provide pilgrims with thoughtfully curated service packages, to redefine the concept of Hajj service delivery, setting a new standard for excellence."

Adopting a direct-to-consumer (B2C) model for these new offerings, in accordance with the directives of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudia Group will serve approximately 1,400 international pilgrims from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The holistic approach of the Group and its subsidiaries will enhance the quality of services provided to Hajj pilgrims, including hotel accommodations overlooking the Two Holy Mosques and catering tailored to the pilgrims' local tastes.

As part of its luxury-focused initiatives, Saudia Group will also bring enhanced comfort and privacy to the holy sites, introducing Business Class-style beds and dedicated rest areas inspired by Alfursan lounges.

Consistent with its commitment to local development, Saudia Group has dedicated 29% of its procurement and investments to supporting local content, driving economic growth within the Kingdom. This is further reinforced through the recruitment of qualified national talent and the training of future professionals at Saudia Academy in key areas such as crowd management and exceptional service delivery.

In tandem with this milestone, Saudia started its operational plan for this year’s Hajj season. Over 11,000 employees, representing frontline staff and aircraft maintenance technicians, are contributing to deliver smooth operations across airports, working in close coordination with government and private entities. The “Makkah Route” initiative is expected to serve over 120,000 pilgrims, while the “Luggage First” service will manage approximately 270,000 bags and 240,000 Zamzam bottles.

This week, Saudia welcomed the arrival of the first Hajj flight SV3803 from Dhaka, Bangladesh, carrying 396 pilgrims to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. The welcoming reception was attended by distinguished guests, including H.E. Engr. Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, and H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, alongside executives from Jeddah Airports Company and other government sectors.

To enhance the pilgrims' experience, Saudia offers a range of services, including convenient boarding pass issuance for both outbound and return flights at the airports. Its multilingual staff ensure seamless communication, delivering top-notch service with expertise.

Onboard Saudia flights, pilgrims will enjoy diverse meal options, timely prayer and Miqat announcements, and specially curated programs in collaboration with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah that provide guidance on rituals and local regulations.

Additional services for individuals with special needs will also be available, including transportation for people with disabilities, onboard oxygen, and medical stretcher services as required.

About Saudia Group

Saudia Group is one of the largest aviation conglomerates in the MENA region. The Group drives industry development with its 13 subsidiaries, and offers world-class air transport, cargo services, ground services, logistics, maintenance, catering, private aviation, real estate, training, and medical services.

The mission of Saudia Group is to inspire people to go beyond borders with a purpose that is rooted in unlocking human potential and connecting the world in ways never thought possible. The group is committed to reshaping the aviation ecosystem in the MENA region and beyond, by embracing innovation and a customer-centric approach.

